"State and federal officials are working together to protect Mississippi's rich food supply - spanning from soybean fields to catfish farms - from the possibility of a terrorist attack.
"The Anti-Terrorism Taskforce met in Jackson on Wednesday to discuss ways to lessen the threat of a bioterrorism attack on the state's agricultural products, which are shipped throughout the United States.
"Agriculture Commissioner Lester Spell said terrorists could also steal crop dusters or agricultural chemicals, such as anhydrous ammonia.
"Mississippi could be a prime target,” he said, “because agriculture is the state's largest industry and present in every county.”
---From an AP story of July 31, 2002.
"Rural health officials believe they are woefully unprepared to respond to a possible terror attack on food supplies, nuclear power facilities or other targets.
" A survey of health officials in 26 states also found most rural areas would not be prepared for a bio-terror attack or have the resources to handle a surge of people fleeing urban areas under assault."
---From an AP story of March 22, 2005
Fast forward to today.
You hear a lot about malware or other forms of cyber-warfare, defined as the use of digital attacks against an enemy state, causing comparable harm to actual warfare and/or disrupting the vital electronic or computer computer systems.
You don’t hear much about another form of warfare — agro-warfare.
Agro-warfare has been called many things, including agro-terrorism, and it is a form of warfare that involves attacking the food or food supply of an enemy (the “agro” referring to agriculture). It can also knock out critical infrastructure in a nation or enemy force that hinders its ability to operate effectively.
“In the rush to protect the American people and its critical infrastructure from the threat of terrorism, the vulnerability of the Nation's agricultural resources has been largely overlooked,” according to information from the U. S. Department of Justice.
Not to be alarmist, but perhaps the folks charged with disaster planning in this county ought to "game plan" this concept, and have some idea about what to do if agro-terrorism comes to Chickasaw.
Terrorism always happens somewhere else, right?
People flying planes into skyscrapers, setting off some sort of dirty bomb made up of radioactive material wrapped around a conventional explosive -- that only happens in big cities or other major population centers, right?
Terrorism couldn't happen in rural America, down on Old McDonald's farm, with an oink-oink here and a cluck-cluck there, ee-ei-ee-ei-oh, right?
Wrong.
Since Sept. 11, the nation's defense against bioterrorism has focused on diseases that can kill people, such as anthrax or smallpox.
And you can see how well we’ve done dealing with Covid, but that’s a separate column.
While we're guarding the airports, though, someone could be sabotaging the farm. That's what terrorism is all about -- inflicting maximum damage by hitting folks where they least expect it.
Agriculture presents an easy target for a knowledgeable terrorist. In the country, down on the farm, we're a trusting open culture. After all, do you guard your ranch or feedlot around the clock? How many of your neighbors do? The livestock industry is highly mobile. Trucks swiftly move animals back and forth across the county, or state, or the nation. Disease could spread quickly if terrorists infected animals at major livestock auctions.
What if "agri-terrorists" intentionally inflicted hoof-and-mouth disease - harmless to humans but highly contagious in animals with hooves -- or some other plant or animal disease?
An attack on crops or livestock could wreak havoc to the American farm economy, without killing anyone.
Picture countless dead animals, spoiled harvests, billions of dollars in lost local and export sales, disrupted transportation and processing of food, and chaos in stock and futures markets.
Could such a virus be brought into this country by determined terrorists?
Does an owl hoot?
If drug smugglers can get multi-ton shipments of cocaine into this country, can we intercept every virus culture?
With guaranteed prevention impossible, animal health officials hope to limit an outbreak promptly before it becomes an epidemic. If we can convince the world we have that ability, so the argument goes, perhaps the incentive for terrorism is less.
Some producers are now limiting access to livestock facilities. Since 9-11, some major livestock producers have added gates and guard posts to screen visitors, put up floodlights to light entrances at night. Visitors must wear disposal booties over their shoes, since travelers can carry a virus on their soles.
Many agricultural agencies and livestock associations have computer links to online information about hoof-and-mouth and other animal diseases. The National Cattlemen's Beef Association distributes guides on livestock disease and prevention measures.
Some states have tested emergency response to accidental outbreaks.
A lot of people may laugh about the whole idea of agro-terrorists.
Ma and Pa Kettle's farm out in the Sleepy Creek, Miss. community under attack. Shadowy figures slipping into the barn by the dark of the moon, syringe in hand, headed for Bossy or Porky.
Silly stuff, right? Besides, even if you admit the concept of agri-terror - just for the sake of discussion, mind you -- can gates, guards, and floodlights really prevent terrorism? Does a chain link fence keep out mosquitos?
But before 9-11, if you'd said with a straight face there's a real chance some nutcases could fly a couple planes loaded with passengers into the World Trade Center, some people would have said you're as loopy as a bedspring.
Time has a way of making predictions realities.