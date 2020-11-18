Wow, things started out pretty good last Thursday morning.
I made it out to the car with my keys, my billfold and cell phone.
I did have to go back inside for my camera. And then when I started backing out I realized I’d left my Yeti cup inside, so yes I had to make a third trip back inside.
That third trip back inside gave me a chance to check the stove and iron again, plus I made sure the portable heater was unplugged.
As I was opening the door to leave for the fourth time the dog opened one eye and asked, “Did you remember to jiggle the handle on the toilet? It’s hard to get my beauty rest with that water running all day.”
I jiggled the handle and I was off.
As I pulled out onto Highway 278 four lane I thought folks were being extra friendly to me that morning as they blew the horn and waved at me from both sides of the highway.
A half mile down the road other drivers were buzzing around me, honking and pointing at me.
One car pulled along side me, slowed down and I could see the driver’s lips moving.
Having been married 39 years I’ve become pretty good at reading lips. I could make out a few words, something like “You sack of …. Something or other?”
I knew I wasn’t going the wrong way again on the four lane. It only takes once for a fellow to learn his lesson there.
Then it hit me!
Turns out I had forgotten I had laid a sack of garbage on the car trunk, intending to stop and put it in the garbage can at the end of the driveway.
Let’s see, this is the fifth time I’ve done that (this month). At least it didn’t have the paper shredder pieces in this bag.
Going down the highway I knew I kept hearing a funny noise but I thought “I’ve got to get these tire rotated and balanced."
That spoiler on my ole 2002 Camry doesn’t just look snazzy. It also keeps your garbage sack secure up to 55 mph on the four lane.
And Those Hefty Flex bags are tough. Next time we get a tornado warning I’m going to get inside one of those Flex bags for my new Matt Lapbomb safe place.
The last time I forgot to stop and drop the garbage in the garbage can Janet had emptied the shredder in the bag and as I looked behind me in the rear view mirror it looked like a ticker tape parade for golfer Bobby Jones.
Took me a while to clean up that mess on Jaggers Road.
So you kids out there remember, always put the sack of garbage on the hood of the car, not the trunk. That way when the windshield wiper moves it back and forth you’ll notice it’s out there.
When I realized I’d left a garbage bag on the trunk again I thought of the Progressive Insurance blue hair commercial.
"We all see it , we all see it,” the commercial says.
By the way, maybe I didn’t remember the garbage sack on the trunk because I was busy looking at cows.
I noticed that the herds of cows were huddled in the corner of at least four pastures last Thursday morning.
Apparently the Russians were transmitting secret messages through the airways again.
Or maybe the cows heard my “garbage sack siren” coming down the highway and they were having a tornado drill.
I wonder if meteorologist Joel Young picked up the herds along the highway frontage on his MDOT cameras.
Always watching, always tracking…even bovines.
And from now on I’ll make sure I don’t have a garbage sack, a jello mold, fuzzy slippers or even a goldfish on top of my car.