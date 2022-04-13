For more than 43 years I’ve made my living gathering factual information and writing the news.
I’m intrigued by the written language but it’s never been my goal to use big words just to try and impress someone.
I was trying to do some research on the ongoing issue of growing, distributing and selling marijuana and I found it amusing that some articles use the word marijuana and others use cannabis.
For instance I read the following paragraph: “ In February 2022 the legislature passed SB 2095, legalizing medical marijuana for patients in Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves then signed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, which made it legal for qualified patients to purchase up to 3.5 grams of flower, 1 gram of concentrate, or 100 milligrams of THC in an infused product a day. It also designated the Mississippi Department of Health (MDOH) to oversee the licensing of facilities for testing, research, cultivation, and production; issuing ID cards for patients, nonresidents, and caregivers; registering healthcare practitioners, and managing the seed-to-sale tracking system. The state's department of revenue (MDOR) will license dispensaries. “
In the first sentence it’s called “medical marijuana.” In the second sentence marijuana is called “cannabis.” In my mind it’s marijuana, for better for worse, in sickness and in health, until death do you part.
I’m also confused when something is not in pounds or ounces. What is 3.5 grams of flower, 1 gram of concentrate (are we talking about marijuana or orange juice), or 100 milligrams of THC in an infused product a day? What is THC and what is an infused product? I’m not infused, but I am confused.
And the poor folks at the MDOH just got volunteered for a butt load of responsibility, including “overseeing the licensing for testing, research, cultivation and production; issuing IDs for bunches of folks, registering even more and managing “seed-to-sale.”
“Miss Scarlet, who gonna do all that cannabis work? We are COVID, flu, and school shot givers! And I know lot’s about birthing babies, but nothing about seed-to-sale.”
Maybe I shouldn’t be poking fun, but that’s a mountain of work and responsibility for someone.
The truth is that in real life marijuana use is a serious subject. Marijuana is a medicine and like all narcotics it needs to be regulated.
In the past two months I’ve heard most residents agree that they are in favor of prescribing medical marijuana for a wide variety of patients suffering from sickness or pain.
Back in November 2020 when Mississippians voted on legalizing medical marijuana I voted in favor of approving its use. Or at least I think I did. The wording on the ballot was so confusing I may have voted against it.
But when I voted in favor of legalizing medical marijuana I absolutely thought it would be handled and sold by licensed pharmacists.
Under the new law it’s my understanding that anyone with enough money to buy the proper privilege license can sell, grow and distribute medical marijuana. I don’t believe there’s a cap on the number of licenses offered to businesses that want to participate.
Pharmacists who illegally sell their prescription medicines can be prosecuted. They can lose their license, be fined or go to jail. Pharmacists have invested years of education and thousands of dollars in obtaining their license.
What will be the penalties for those businesses who abuse selling, growing or processing marijuana? If they sell marijuana out the back door or to persons without a patient prescription, will they go to jail and forfeit their business assets?
It’s my understanding that those questions and many more are still being worked out? The legislature built a roof before they built the foundation and raised the walls.
I’m told that Mississippi is the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana.
But law enforcement officials stress that it’s no secret that drug cartels (Chinese and Mexican) are often involved in the manufacture and sale of medical marijuana.
Where there is lots of money to be made organized crime always wants a large piece of the action.
Is the Mississippi Department of Heath and Mississippi Department of Revenue staffed and trained to handle and monitor the day to day activity of hundreds or even thousands of medical marijuana shops and farms?
Patients who need and could benefit from medical marijuana should be able to get it.
Counties and municipalities had until May 3 to opt out of the new medical marijuana law. If you didn’t opt out you were automatically in and stuck with whatever rules and regulations— or lack thereof— that will be implemented.
Cities and counties can opt in at any time. A referendum can be called to vote on the issue.
But the prudent thing is to wait until all the pieces are in place.
You don’t give a patient medicine unless you know it’s safe.
The objective of medical marijuana is to help sick folks, not make money. And if you don’t want a marijuana shop or farm next door to you, don’t wish it down the road onto someone else.