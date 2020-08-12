Nine student athletes from Pontotoc County were among 111 Itawamba Community College student-athletes to earn academic accolades from the Mississippi Assocation of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) for their work in the classroom during the 2019-20 school year.
The MACJC awards two separate academic honors- Distinguished All-State and Academic All-State. To earn Distinguished All-State a student-athlete must have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.80 or higher. A GPA of 3.25-3.79 is needed for Academic All-State recognition.
ICC had 39 student-athletes selected as Distinguished All-State, including three from Pontotoc County. North Pontotoc's Clark Mills from football, as well as North Pontotoc's Brittany Mathis and Pontotoc High School's Sarah Whitt from the women's soccer program, were recognized with the prestigious honor.
Another 72 ICC student-athletes were selected as Academic All-State, six from Pontotoc County. Honorees were North Pontotoc's Corley Hooper (football), Pontotoc High School's Taylor Hughes (women's soccer), Pontotoc High School's Maddie McGregor (women's soccer), South Pontotoc's Reese Duncan (men's tennis), South Pontotoc's Alan Hall (baseball), and Pontotoc High School's Mary Kate Butler (softball).
The Indian baseball team earned the MACJC Baseball Academic Team of the Year Honor with a collective GPA of 3.456.
In addition, six County student-athletes were further awarded academic honors by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
To earn individual NJCAA All-Academic honors, student-athletes must have a GPA of 3.60 or higher and have completed 24 or more credit hours. There are three levels of academic honors: NJCAA All-Academic First Team, 4.0 GPA; Second Team, 3.80-3.99 GPA; and Third Team, 3.60-3.79 GPA.
Clark Mills and Sarah Whitt were named to the NJCAA All-Academic First Team. Brittany Mathis was selected to the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team, and Corley Hooper, Taylor Hughes and Mary Kate Butler were NJCAA Third Team All-Academic honorees.