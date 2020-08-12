Northeast Mississippi Community College’s student-athletes thrived scholastically during the 2019-20 school year despite disruptions to the traditional learning environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
A school record 50 young men and women representing each of Northeast’s competitive athletic programs were honored with academic honors from the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC).
The MACJC annually celebrates the intellectual achievements of individuals from each of its 15 member institutions.
Student-athletes with a GPA of 3.8 or higher garner the Distinguished Academic All-State award from the MACJC, while those with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.79 earn Academic All-State laurels.
A trio of student-athletes from Pontotoc County earned Academic All-State. South Pontotoc's Mattie Pilcher represented the softball team, and North Pontotoc's Jake Reeder and Ethan Dyer earned the honor from the baseball team.
In addition, Pilcher and Dyer earned further academic accolades from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). They each were selected to the NJCAA All-Academic Third Team, which is given to those with a GPA between 3.6 and 3.79. They were part of a record 21 Northeast student-athletes to take home NJCAA All-Academic honors.
Also, the Northeast baseball, golf, softball and women’s basketball programs obtained NJCAA All-Academic Team designation for retaining overall GPAs of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
“These are honors that all areas from students to faculty to our administration can take great pride in,” said Northeast athletic director Kent Farris. “I am very proud of all our student-athletes and the manner in which they represent us.”