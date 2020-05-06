In the midst of the Covid 19 pandemic, ending school with some sort of grade structure has been an issue that educators across the board have grappled with.
At the county schools the students will pass or fail according to the grades from the first three nine weeks.
The nine weeks came to an end just before spring break, so the students had those grades in before having to dismiss for the year.
Dr. Brock Puckett, superintendent for the county schools said that although packets were sent home for remediation, these would not count toward the official grade.
“A lot of thought went into how to do this [calculate grades] and this was the most equitable thing we could do for our students,” Dr. Puckett said.
A students third term average will also be their semester average. If a student has a failing grade during the third term they will be awarded grade of 65 because they were not given a chance to improve on the grade during the fourth nine weeks.
Students in the Pontotoc City schools can add ten points to their average if they complete and turn in the at home learning packets.
“If a student does not complete the at home learning assignments, the third semester grade will be duplicated for the fourth semester,” said Dr. Michele Bivens, superintendent.
The second semester average will be calculated by averaging the grades from the third and fourth semesters.
Grading scale for kindergarten through 12 grade includes: An A is an average of 90-100; B, 80-89; C, 70-79; D, 64-69; and below 64 is failing.
Students are encouraged to finish all the at home packets and turn them in by the date said in the envelope.