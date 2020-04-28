Pontotoc County School's distance learning packets are ready while text books and library books should be returned to your appropriate County school this Friday.
A second round of distance learning packets are set to be distributed at the county schools this Friday, May 1st, from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The locations and setup will be exactly the same as when packets were picked up on April 3. Tables and tents will be set up at South Pontotoc and the main drive at the North Pontotoc campus.
These distance learning packets do NOT have to be returned. They are to serve as remediation and enrichment for skills previously taught.
Right now is the time to hunt up any library books or text books you might still have at your home and get them ready to return to the schools at the tents as you come to get the distance learning packets. Even if you don’t intend to pick up a packet, please bring the books back so they can be properly stored for students next year.
As to grading, promotion/retention, and graduation this information will be shared in the coming days once it is finalized. School officials thank you so much for your patience during this unprecedented time.