All county offices will be closed on Friday, July 3 as a holiday in observance of July 4 which falls on a Saturday this year. There will be no solid waste services that day and the courthouse and chancery court building will be closed.
Retired police officer Early McKinney was appointed for an additional five year term to the Three Rivers Planning & Development District, Inc. Board of Directors. His new term begins July 1.
A Powerstar 90 tractor for the Pontotoc County Agri-Center was purchased from Washington Holcomb Tractor Company, LLC on State Contract for $52,175.17.
The board also approved an updated project program previously approved in June, 2019, for Toxish, Antioch and Beckham Roads as requested by Pontotoc County Engineer Mike Faulkner.
Ordered the payment of $18,231 to North MS EMS Authority for AED materials as provided by the Mississippi Department of Health to be paid from the General Fund, EMS Budget.
Tri-County Pest Control contract was renewed for the sum of $115 from the elections budget.
In addition, $2,950 was authorized to be paid to Ridgecrest Insurance for various bond renewals to be paid from the General Fund.
The board also approved $150 to be paid to the Mississippi Secretary of State for notary applications for Tax Assessor Van McWhirter and Deputy Tax Assessors Lorna Wright and Kristy Bolin; in addition, $254 was paid to the U. S. Postal Service for post office box rental renewal for Family and Children’s Services.
Also authorized was $5,000 to American Red Cross, North Mississippi Chapter for its 2020 budget allocation.
Pest Plus was authorized to provide pest control services to the Pontotoc Counyt Agri-Center.
An agreement between the fifth district and he town of Algoma was approved to use the community house as a polling place for the fifth district as well as $100 was ordered to be paid for the membership dues in the Association of Supervisors for Board Attorney Phil Tutor.
A public hearing date for the closing of Laveda Lane which is located in the first district was authorized, and is in the classified in this week’s paper. This property is adjacent to the Gerald Durbin site.
The supervisors also approved $759,112.50 to the U. S. Bank for installment on Jail Bonds to be paid from the Pontotoc County Jail Bond Fund as well as $3,169.75 was approved to be paid to Three Rivers Planning & Development District, Inc. for Code Red service which is offered at no charge to the residents of Pontotoc County.
Toyota school funds in the amount of $120,000 was paid to the Pontotoc City School District and $180,000 was authorized to the Pontotoc County School district for their portion of the Toyota “in lieu” tax monies received from the PUL Alliance.
For the final two pieces of business the board approved levying a tax of not less than ½ mill or equivalent from the General Fund for the support and maintenance of the Rails to Trails District and acknowledged a letter from Ellen Russell, director of the Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce stating that the Bodock Festival will not be held this year due to COVID-19 concerns.