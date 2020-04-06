County business has changed in recent days due to the Covid-19 break out. That is the chancery clerks office, circuit clerks, tax assessor and court.
The Pontotoc County Baord of supervisors approved the new changes at the board meeting last Tuesday, March 31.
These decisions have been made for the safety of each of the county employees as well as for the safety of the citizens in general. County leader expressed their appreciation for everyone’s patience and understanding through these trying times while everyone does their part to continue social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.
The primary way these offices want you to contact them is by mail, fax or email. You may also drive to the offices and call in for service. Here is how each separate office will do business.
Chancery Court Clerk
489-3900
Clerk Ricky Ferguson said he prefers people to do business online through email or by mail.
“If you need help you can call in and we will proceed from there,” he said.
The office door will be locked. You cannot get admittance without a phone call to the clerk’s office.
Circuit Court Clerk
489-3908
If you have business with the circuit clerk, please call her at the above number.
Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki said while the doors will be locked to the courthouse, court will go on.
Circuit court convened Monday, April 6, and will continue throughout this week as well as next week.
“If your attorney told you to come to court, you are still obligated to come,” Nowicki stressed. However, the method by which you can obtain entrance into the courthouse has changed.
“Please drive up and call us, we will let your attorney know that you are here.” Nowicki said.
“If you are to come and pay restitution, please call us and we will meet you at the window on the front steps that says circuit clerks office.”
Tax Assessor Collector
489-3904
Tax assessor Van McWhirter said a couple of changes have been made in his office. The first is “homestead filling has been extended to May 1.” So if you needed to make those changes to your homestead you have until Friday, May 1 to take care of this.
“We will allow no more than two people in the tag office at one time. Please drive up and call us and we will let folks into here in an orderly fashion.”
McWhirter said other than that his office “will take care of business as best as we can do it.”