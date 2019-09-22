With their final approval of the purchase of the late W.A. Grist’s law office, Pontotoc County now owns the entire block of buildings on Liberty Street. The opportunity arose to purchase the space after the attorney died earlier this year.
Chancery Court Clerk Ricky Ferguson said this was a good fit for the county. “We will first work on getting the building cleaned out, and puling all the board and batten from the front of the building and painting it to reflect the rest of the block,” Ferguson noted.
“Then we will decide what will be housed in it. This won’t happen over night, but the public will see changes taking place.”
In other business the board approved the payroll for the month and opted to continue in the beaver control program to keep the animals from ruining timber forests.
Ferguson also told the board that they need to be thinking about what dump sites they want to get cleaned up. “We have solid waste money sitting out there of $15,400 for this year. Please let me know what you want cleaned up.”
Supervisors have also appointed Steve Coleman of Thaxton to the Itawamba Community College board of Trustees to replace Mitch Turner who resigned.
Brad Cornelison was appointed as the Pontotoc County Parent Public Defender at a salary of $1,000 a month.
In the Emergency management department the board approved entering into a Data Sharing Agreement with Geopliant for statewide damage assessment information entered into the Crisis Track software. This software will bring all tracking of man hours and other things under one roof during natural disasters. In addition they approved the Pontotoc County Continuity of Operations Plan as presented and recommended by Pontotoc County EMA Director Ricky Jaggers.