Pontotoc County will soon own the old Family Dollar Building on Hwy. 15 North. The supervisors approved a resolution to give board president Mike McGregor and Ricky Ferguson permission to execute the loan documents with Three Rivers PPD and secure a $550,000 loan for the purchase and renovation of the building.
Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors recently set the holidays for the county for the rest of the year. All county offices will be closed November 28 and 29 for the Thanksgiving holidays; December 24 and 25 for Christmas holidays and January 1, 2020 for the New year’s Day holiday.
The board approved for the five supervisors to attend the 2020 mid winter legislative conference in Jackson in January.
Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki was approved for payment of the following items: $1,000 to the Mississippi Circuit Clerk Association for her annual dues; $4,600 to her for programming the 92 voting machines for the general election; as well as $6,725 to Election Systems & Software, LLC for hardware maintenance fees for the voting machines.
In other business, $200 was authorized to be paid to the Pontotoc Rotary Club for an ad in the upcoming rotary club program to advertise the people and resources of Pontotoc .
In addition, the board approved payment of $1,000 to the Mississippi Assessors/Collectors Association for annual dues for Van McWhirter.
Sheriff Leo Mask submitted a written request for the purchase of eight tags from the Mississippi State Tax Commission for his various trucks. Six of the tags are regular tags while two of them are ghost tags.
The board also approved the payment of $3,275 to Ridgecrest Insurance, Inc. for bond renewal premiums for various departments to be paid from the General Fund, various budgets.
The board also discussed when to set the date to swear in all county officials who will begin their new term in 2020. That date will be released in an upcoming article.