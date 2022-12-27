North and South Pontotoc Schools will each receive one electric bus thanks to funding from Volkswagon. Back in November The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program.
MDEQ awarded $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust. The Trust was established as a result of a settlement agreement between Volkswagen and the U.S. Government regarding excess emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from diesel vehicles equipped with “defeat devices.”
Pontotoc County was one of the 12 districts that received the funds. Their share was $453,537 for the two electric buses. The buses are expected to arrive some time during 2023.
Pontotoc county School District Transportation Director Travis Little said he is happy the district received the award for the buses so they can see how well they will perform in real time on the road.
“We will basically run them on short runs to begin with to see how they do,” Little explained.
“The buses will go about 150 miles on a charge.”
Little said that the buses have two batteries. “An example of a battery system on an electric bus would be two 113kWh batteries, so you would have a total capacity of 226kWh on a full charge.”
He said the life expectancy of the batteries is typically somewhere between 10 and 20 years.
He also went on to explain the advantages of the buses. “The obvious advantages of an electrical bus is that there will be no emissions caused from the exhaust like you would have with a typical combustion engine. This could be beneficial with students that have asthma as well as other respiratory issues,” he said. “Also the cost of fuel would be eliminated along with other oils and lubricants that are not needed in an EV vehicle.”
The reason the county leaders decided to go ahead and try the buses out is cost. “The cost to the district after the VW grant is applied will be reasonably within range on what we currently spend on diesel or gas buses.”
And while this may or may not be the what the county goes with it was a good time to try out their options.
“We feel like the future is going to be a place where EV's are here to stay in some capacity, and so we thought with the available grant to help with cost that this might be a good time to purchase a couple electric buses. With the purchase of two we can see where we are infrastructure wise and if this is even a feasible option for Pontotoc County Schools,” he concluded.
