Although school is not in session due to COVID-19 Pontotoc County teachers and administrators want to make sure the students are retaining the basics that they have learned this year thus far.
Pontotoc County Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett said the schools will be distributing distance learning packets Monday, April 6, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. at both North and South Pontotoc.
“This is a four week packet,” he explained “to give remedial learning or practice for what has already been taught this year.”
Puckett said his teachers had to be in quarantine or the packets would have gone out sooner. The staff were report to school this past Monday, March 30, and will spend this week putting the learning packets together for the students.
“There won’t be any grades taken on this and it will give them a chance to look at the school material again.”
Puckett said they are choosing to do this because they can’t do internet based distance learning. “The majority of out students don’t have the capability to do this by computer because of internet.”
Parents who do have access will have the option to get the packets digitally.