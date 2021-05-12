Pontotoc County School Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett said next year students on one route at North and South will benefit from a new bus.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality awarded the school a $35,470 grant for two new school buses.
“This will not cover the cost of even one bus, but we are grateful for the monies,” Dr. Puckett said. “These buses cost some $90,000 each, but a benefit for these is they will have air conditioning.”
DEQ awarded the monies for the new diesel powered buses because they will have more stringent pollution controls. The school had to agree to retire a bus and put the new one on the route. The school also got the grant because they have anti-idling policies with their school buses.
“That just means we don’t crank the bus and let it run on campus before the students load up,” Dr. Puckett explained. “In fact, we load the students and then crank up.”
The Pontotoc County Schools have some 55 routes and the buses will help with the ongoing drive, as it were, to keep as many buses current as possible.
“Our fleet is aging,” he said, “but not as much as in years past. It was getting really old, but over the past two to three years we have ordered four buses. We have been making a concerted effort to slow replace them rather than having to spend a million dollars buying 10 at a time. We are replacing them more often and it doesn’t but as much strain on the budget.”
Dr. Puckett said this would not be possible without the help of many people. “Our transpiration director Travis Little and Dr. Loretta Hatfield as well as Staci Lewis work together in a concerted effort to get these requests in and ask for what we need. It is all them. They do the work, and our students and the people in our communities benefit from it.”