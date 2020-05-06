Pontotoc county school superintendent Brock Puckett had high praise for the teachers, cafeteria workers and bus drivers that have stepped up these past six weeks to go above and beyond for the children that attend the schools.
Last week he gave them a lunch and a special thanks for their hard work and encouragement “to the least of these” through the feeding program.
Shutting down of both the county schools due to the COVID-19 virus put hundreds of children into the uncertainty of eating lunch. So the bus drivers, teachers and cafeteria staff at the schools did something about it. They contacted churches in the area to use their parking lots to deliver sack lunches to these places, set up tables and waited on folks to drive in and get them.
These have worked hard to pack lunches and in some cases deliver them to the neighborhoods where the children live to see that they have something to eat through the week.
“Meeting their physical needs is even more important at this time than the grading,” Dr. Puckett said. “I appreciate all these people have done to meet those needs for the children.”
Besides the drop off points,, the staff also packed lunches and breakfasts in coolers and put them on buses and ran to certain neighborhoods to deliver the food to the children whose parents couldn’t get them to the other drop off locations.
“It is amazing the volunteer effort,” Dr. Puckett noted. “This makes me proud to be the superintendent here.”