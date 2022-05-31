Pontotoc County Fifth District Supervisor Dan McKnight was arrested around 2:26 a.m. Sunday (May 29) by Highway Patrol officers on charges which now include felony possession of meth and four misdemeanors.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Master Sgt. Joseph Miller reported, "On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 2:26 AM, Gary Dan McKnight of Pontotoc, MS, was observed traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2020 white GMC Sierra pickup."
"As a result of the traffic stop, Mr. McKnight was arrested and charged with Speeding, Careless Driving, No Driver's License on Demand, and Driving Under the Influence. He was then booked into the Pontotoc County Jail."
The Mississippi Burea of Narcotics assisted with the investigation and on Tuesday (May 31) afternoon an affidavit was filed in Pontotoc County Justice Court for an additional charge of possession of meth.
Bond on the meth charge was set at $5,000 and bond on the misdemeanor charges totaled $1,400.
McKnight, 49, was booked out of the Pontotoc County Jail at 4:35 p.m Sunday (May 29).
McKnight is currently in the third year of his second term as county supervisor of District Five. He first took office in January 2016.
McKnight was traveling in his District Five pickup when he was stopped on Highway 15 south.
McKnight was not in attendance when the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors met at 10 a.m. Tuesday (May 31) for their end of the month meeting.