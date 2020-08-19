The county tax rolls have been equalized and anyone who has objections to the assessments are invited to attend the special set supervisors meeting this Friday, August 21 at 10 a.m. If there are no objections at the hearing, the board will move forward with preparing the budget for the coming fiscal year which will begin October 1.
In their mid month recessed meeting the Pontotoc County Supervisor board also discussed the next steps to getting the Justice Court Building ready for use. This is the old Family Dollar building which is located on the corner of Highway 15 Bypass and Center Ridge Drive.
Chancery Court Clerk Ricky Ferguson said the inside drawings were finished and sent to the architects for approval.
“We borrowed the money to pay for the building but my goal is fo Russell to pay for the renovations ourselves,” Ferguson noted. This building will house the justice court judges and their staff as well as be utilized as the justice courtroom. It is just down the road from the Ponototc County Adult Detention Center which will mean less travel time for the deputies from court to jail.
Ferguson also reported that the airport money is set. “The buildings that we needed torn down are all torn down and removed, and the next step is to dig up the slabs. The first slab that needs to go is that one by the repair shop so they can get started building the hangers,” he noted. “So y’all need to look at when you can get down there and get it done because the sooner that is out of the way, the sooner we can get the hangers built and rent coming in.”
Ferguson also said that when the new budget year starts, the e911 equipment can be paid off. “We have enough money in the account so that can be taken care of.”
Fourth district supervisor Ernie Wright asked the board to approve the purchase of a transmission for one of his trucks. “I got two quotes, one from M&M for $2,985 and one from Summit for $4,134; and I want to purchase it from M&M.” The board approved.
In other actions the board approved a payment of $8,000 to each of the 20 fire departments across the county as well as $100 for each volunteer fireman up to 20. If a department as 20 fire volunteers then that department will receive a total of $10,000. In addition, because Hurricane is located in the Holly Springs National Forest they are approved for an additional $3,498.73 which was disbursed.
In approval of these funds, second district supervisor Mike McGregor said “people don’t understand how important the fire department are to the county. We couldn’t function without their presence and we appreciate all of them so much.”
If the funds are approved through the federal DIP (Development Infrastructure Program) the Pontotoc Extension Office will have more parking as well as an access road to the back. The DIP grant is a 90/10 match, which means Pontotoc County has to come up with $66,190 as their share. “But this can also be in kind work,” noted Ricky Ferguson.
The Henry Southern Industrial Site fund was closed and final funds of $22,740.75 were put into the general funds.
Monthly bond premiums on various county employees was approved to be paid in the sum of $3,825 to Ridgecrest Insurance.