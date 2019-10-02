The Pontotoc County Supervisors formally initiated a burn ban for the entire county of Pontotoc on Monday, September 30. This ban will remain in effect until Monday, November 4, when the supervisors meet for their first of the month meeting. The city has been under a ban for some 14 days.
Pontotoc County Fire Coordinator Adam Patton requested the ban be put in place due to the high temperatures and low humidity.
Patton said in requesting the ban that the public needs be aware of the consequences of not heeding it.
“Any person who knowingly and willfully violates a burning ban is guilty of a misdemeanor and ma be fined not less than $100 and not more than $500,” he quoted the law.
However, first district supervisor Wayne Stokes reminded the public that if your fire gets out and burns another persons home or destroys their property you will be the one that has to pay. “The insurance claim will be filed against your insurance,” he noted.
The following fires are not allowed period for the duration that the ban is in effect: campfires, bon fires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, field burning, or any other kind of burning with an open flame that produces an ember.
“The wind can carry floating embers way from the original fire and start a spot fire fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area,” Patton noted.
The ban doesn’t mean you can’t cook outside, however here is what is allowed: Propane/ gas grills, propane/ gas heaters, and charcoal grills are allowed under burn bans. They should be used as described by their manufacturer’s instructions, located safely away from combustible materials, and never left unattended.
Of greatest importance is to make sure you dispose of charcoal grill fires properly. If they are not disposed of properly after use, charcoal grill briquettes are of great concern. After use, always let the coals cool completely and douse in water before disposing of them in a metal container. The residual ash should be cold to the touch before disposal.
The only people exempt from Pontotoc’s county wide burn ban are the Mississippi Forestry Commission and county fire services.
Pontotoc county isn’t going to get any measurable rain fall in the foreseeable future. If the weather doesn’t improve, the ban may be put in place through December 2. Temperatures will remain in the 80s to 90s for at least the first 15 days of October and the humidity will remain low. This encourages fires to burn. So take heed the warnings and don’t be burning anything outside.