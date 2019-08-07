The 12th edition of Pontotoc's county wide pep rally is scheduled for Thursday, August 8, beginning at 6 p.m. at the new pavilion at First Choice Bank Gateway.
The pep rally will kick off the 2019 football season and feature performances by each school's band and cheerleader squad, plus player introductions by coaches, band directors and cheerleader sponsors.
This year's rotating order of performances will feature Pontotoc High School, followed by South Pontotoc High School and North Pontotoc High School.
Each school will be allotted 30 minutes for a program featuring the band, cheerleaders and football team.
Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Director Ellen Russell said all residents are urged to bring their lawn chairs and cheer the Cougars, Vikings and Warriors at the new pavilion.
"Our plan is to have the football teams up on the stage, the bands will play at the sides of the stage and the cheerleaders will perform out in front of the stage area," Russell said.
"The pavilion has a great fan and the roof will give us some relief in case of rain," she noted. "For the past 12 years this pep rally has been a great opportunity for the schools to come together, visit with friends and everyone show support for all the teams, the bands and the cheerleaders."
Russell said booster clubs are welcome to set up tents adjacent to the pavilion and sell spirit items and season tickets.
"Folks in Pontotoc County greatly support all three schools and our goal every year is to host an event with a great atmosphere where students, parents, teachers and fans can gather and cheer for all three schools."