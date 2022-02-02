Pontotoc County supervisors have let the bid for the renovation of the Pontotoc County Courthouse which went to Flagstaff Construction.
“They were the lowest bidder by far,” noted Ricky Ferguson, Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk. "We checked into their references carefully and everyone who has used them have been happy with their work."
The renovation of the building includes all three floors along with a new roof.
“This is a project that our grandkids will be happy we went ahead and did,” he noted.
In other business, Ferguson noted that he would be putting in a call to Mike Armor at the Mississippi Development Authority/Appalacian Regional Commission to see if there is any other money that the county can tap into for the water towers that are going up.
“The Magee Drive project came in some $285 thousand more than we expected because of materials going up,” he said.
The project was bidded out in three different levels. The A part was the dirt work, leveling the ground and building a service road; the B part was getting sewer laid and the C part was putting up of the tank itself. The elevated tank will hold 300,000 gallons of water. Water for the Magee Drive tank will be supplied by the City of Pontotoc.
The dirt work is the only part of the bidding process that has been opened with nine bids which included: A&B Construction from Thaxton put in a base bid at $779,332.50; Ausbern Construction from Okolona, $1,125,746.25; Cook and Son Construction from Smithville, $665,493.58; Forrester Associates from Ackermen, $1,145,937.36; Joe McGee Construction Company out of Brandon, $687,276.25; M&N Excavators from Oxford, $860,939.42; McKee construction from Philadelphia, $679,564.60; Pittman Construction from Corinth, $587,057.96 and Xcavators from Falkner, $762,706.75.
While the tower construction at the American Furniture Plant has not been let for bid, Ferguson said he suspects that project will come in at a greater cost as well.
The supervisors also heard a request from a Master gardener to use some of the space out by the Extension Building to create a community garden as well as construct a green house.
“Our plan is to build raised beds out there and allow the 4-hers to raise plants and sell them at the farmer’s market,” said Julia McDowell, Master Gardener.
She showed the supervisors a site drawing so they could get a clearer picture of where she was talking about. It is located west of the Extension building. “We looked at it closely and no one parks out there and it is a level place and gets plenty of sunshine.”
McDowell said that PEPA is going to donate poles to build the raised beds with. “We have found that with our spring rains lately we cannot get seeds in the ground at a proper time. Raised beds will allow us to do this.”
Mississippi Cares project manager Karen Allison said that they see clients who need the fresh vegetables, do not have the resources or the land to raise them. “We can award them vouchers and let them get fresh produce from the market. Right now we have a set up with Piggly Wiggly.”
There will be more about this project and the partnership with Mississippi Cares and the 4-Hers in future articles.
The supervisors approved the land usage.