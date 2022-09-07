The Pontotoc County Courthouse is undergoing transformation inside to bring the building back to its former grandeur with plans already in the works to repair and clean the floor, install new lighting and restoring the ceiling on the first floor.
Office space is also being re-worked to help alleviate crowded conditions in the circuit clerks and the tax assessors offices.
When renovations are complete, the entire north side of the courthouse will hope the circuit clerks offices as well as the book rooms and conference areas for the circuit clerk. The only exception will be a room across the hall that will be the voting room for the public. Tables and more spaces to vote will be necessary since we are going back to paper ballots so a room will be dedicated to this for those who vote at the courthouse.
The south side of the courthouse will have the Tax Assessors offices and rooms as well as the veterans affairs office until the new building for them is complete.
In addition the women and mens restrooms will be completely re-worked.
Plans for the renovations on the first floor will consist of taking out existing materials needing removal and general renovations such as painting.
The floors will be repaired and cleaned as well as new lighting and ceiling restoration will take place. The walls and trim will be repaired and renovated and new doors will be installed where required. New signs will be posted so folks can easily find the office they are searching for.
The exterior windows are presently being worked on to restore them to their former luster. Air conditioning upgrades and replacements are also on tap for the building.
See the floor plan on the jump page to understand where each of the offices are planned at present.
Basement
The basement portion of the Courthouse renovations will consist of implementing a storm drainage system, sealing of exterior walls to stop water thru-wall infiltration, and repairs to the exterior interior walls due to water and weathering damage.
Roof
In addition to the inside the roof will also undergo repairs. This includes install new durolast roof, fixing the gutters holding water as well as installing new trim and replacing the clay tiles on the roof that are missing or broken.
Funding
The Pontotoc County Supervisors sought for and received bond monies to pay for the much needed renovations which amounted to $450,000.
Since the courthouse is a Mississippi landmark an Archive and History Grant was secured to be used before the bond monies. The total for the grant was $239,753 and the county had to match that with $59,938 which means $299,691 will be spent before the bond money is spent.
Completion
Because of the extensive work that is going on it will not be completed until early next year. Folks are asked to be patient as the renovations continue to make the courthouse look pristine again.
Aside from making the building more aesthetically pleasing, these restorations will also stabilize the Courthouse's character and preserve its beauty for years to come. This project will also serve to further improve the building's historical grandeur and will not remove or harm any architectural feature or surface relevant to its past.
Since every day court and county business is conducted in the Pontotoc County Courthouse, making these repairs and restorations will make the building a source of new found pride to the citizens.
The Courthouse was completed in December of 1917, is 105 years old. It was designated as a Mississippi Landmark on April 4, 1990.
