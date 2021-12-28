Pontotoc Firemen stand at attention along Highway 15 north late Monday afternoon as a convoy of Pontotoc Police officers and Sheriff’s Dept. officers escort the body of Pontotoc Police Sgt. Jeff Turner back to Pontotoc from the hospital in Oxford. Sgt. Turner died of COVID Monday after a two week battle with the disease.
After battling the illness for two weeks, Pontotoc Police Sgt. Jeff Turner died Monday (Dec. 27) afternoon of COVID at the Baptist Hospital in Oxford, a somber Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor announced.
A native of Pontotoc, the 57-year-old Turner joined the Pontotoc Police Department in June 2019 after having worked for the Sherman Police Dept. for many years, Chief Tutor said.
Turner is survived by his wife Cydney and son Colton.
Chief Tutor said that the police department is heart broken over the loss of a “very good officer, husband and father.”
Around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon a caravan of Pontotoc Police officers and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s officers escorted Turner’s body back into Pontotoc.
As Turner’s hearse exited Highway 278, Pontotoc Firemen stood at attention along Highway 15 and an American Flag was draped from the fire department's ladder truck to honor officer Turner.
“Losing Sgt. Turner is terrible,” Tutor said. “To me, this is no different than if he had stopped a car and gotten shot. He caught this disease doing his duties as a police officer and that’s what I want the public to understand. We’re in this junk doing our job, we don’t have a choice.”
“Jeff was a patrol supervisor, very dependable and capable. He grew up here in Pontotoc. His dad used to own a motorcycle shop across the street from West Heights Church.”
Chief Tutor said that Sgt. Turner is one of seven police officers who have contracted COVID since December 13.
“He got diagnosed December 13, hospitalized December 15 in New Albany and transferred to Oxford hospital December 23. He got the infusion and had no underlying health problems that I know of,” Tutor said.
Chief Tutor said that six officers are still recovering from the coronavirus.
“We’re hoping to have two back by the middle of this week. Two more may be back by the end of the week, but it will be after the first of the year before the other two are able to come back to work.”
“I’m proud of the commitment by our officers who work hard to protect and serve the folks in Pontotoc. We hope everyone will join us in keeping the Turner family in our thoughts and prayers.”
Jeffery Turner visitation is set for Thursday December 30, 2021 5-8 p.m. and 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. service time Friday December 31 at Longview Baptist Church. Full obituary will be published in the January 5 newspaper.