What do you do when you have COVID and need groceries? Call someone to shop for you right.
I got such a call from my brother, Scotty who like many others caught this nasty virus.
He has been blessed with not having serious complications and at the end of last week he was feeling better and was finally feeling like eating, but needed some groceries as after being in the house for a week and half was running out of food.
He also was wanting to get out of the house, but was following direction and would not go inside the store, nor could he.
He sent me a text with his grocery list. When I got in the store I called him using Facetime and turned the camera around so he could see the store.
I was able to go to the meat counter and let him see the selection of meat so he could pick out what he wanted.
We went up and down the isles as I showed him the shelves and produce and he could stop me with his selection of grocery items he wanted.
This was a new experience in shopping for both of us.
I found a way for him to go shopping without going inside the store.
I am sure the people in the store thought I was a little crazy shopping in a store on the phone using Facetime.
After this experience today, I realized there are a lot of people who are shut-in.
Some, like this situation have COVID, some are our elderly who cannot walk around a store.
Next time you go shopping for someone, let them go with you. Facetime is a wonderful way to let them see the store and pick out their own products.
It could give someone a little independence of picking out their own items rather than depending on someone else to make selections for them.