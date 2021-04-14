Free coronavirus shots will be available at the 4-H Exhibit Building at the Pontotoc Agri-Center today (Wednesday, April 14) from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and again on Saturday (April 17) from 9 a.m. until 12, health officials said.
Today (Wednesday) from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. shots are administered by appointment, but drive ups are welcome from 1 until 3 p.m.
The COVID shots are being given by medical personnel from the Mississippi State Dept. of Health, assisted by members of the Mississippi National Guard.
Shots were also given Monday and Tuesday of this week, but on Monday only about 65 shots had been given by 1 p.m. Approximately 500 shots were available each day.
The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson shots are available and patients may choose which shot is given.
To sign up persons may go online at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/. Walk-ins are welcome all day this Saturday (April 17).