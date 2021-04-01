State officials are gearing up to open a Covid 19 vaccine site in Pontotoc come Monday, April 12 through Wednesday April 14.
Vaccine shots from Phizer and Johnson and Johnson will be available at the Pontotoc County 4-H Exhibit Building off of C.J. Hardin Drive. This building is south west of the main Agri-Center and is painted yellow. The walk-in site will be open from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m.
To get your shot you must go to https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/ and sign up. It will tell you what time to come for your shot. If you cannot get in to sign up you may just go to the site during those three days for your shot.
You will be asked to park in front of the building and stay in your car while someone comes and gives you the sheet to fill out and then lets you know when to come into the building. Please bring your mask for admittance into the vaccine site.
More details on this vaccine site will be given as they become available.