The grass was still wet with dew as eight-year-old Hoyt Tutor saddled his horse, Lena, and got her ready for the trail ride.
“This is a lot of fun, and these are good people,” said Tutor, as he proudly named his kinfolks in Randolph and brushed Lena, patting her hind quarters, and letting her hear his voice.
Johnny Cash singing “In the Sweet By-and-By,” whispered from speakers near the grandstand. The familiar image was everywhere-- a child, hands folded in prayer, over a maroon arch --emblazoned on plastic signs, registration forms, and t-shirts.
St. Jude, patron saint of desperate causes, namesake of the children’s hospital in Memphis, was the name on everyone’s lips. They saddled their horses, and handed each other steaming cups of coffee and sausage biscuits.
“Everyone knows somebody effected by cancer, and has some connection to St. Jude,” said Judge David Hall, who along with his wife, Ruth, helped organize the J.D. Brown Memorial Trail Ride for St. Jude, now in its twentieth year. The first rides were on their land at Cooper’s Crossing.
Today’s ride would cover about 10 miles, across Sam Crawson’s land.
“So many volunteers make this possible, from the land, to the food, to donors,” said Ruth Hall.
C.J Dillard, one of some 250 riders, gave instructions to his five-year-old son, Colton, telling him not to pull the reigns too tightly, on his horse, Smoky.
“The fellowship, the people, the Christian values here,” said C.J. Dillard, watching his son. “Any time you can raise money for kids, and for a cause like St. Jude, it’s a blessing to be part of.”
Matt Rock rode his horse, Buck, alongside his five-year-old son, Camden, riding Spirit.
“There is no better cause than St. Jude,” said Rock.
Joe Cayson, riding Apache, and Cody Cayson, on his horse, Rudy, were thankful.
“The Lord has just blessed us tremendously today,” said Joe Cody.
Greg Hall, Ricky Warren, and Burl Graham, along with Dawson and Matt Ruth, flipped sizzling burgers on smoking barrel grill, and stirred a hefty pot of baked beans warming on a gas flame. On the grandstand, a bounty of donated gifts, from clothes, to toys, to a handsome, new Connie Combs saddle, were there to be bid upon.
Dave Hendrix was getting his tack together and enjoying the fellowship.
“This is an awesome event, and you never see a frowning face,” said Hendrix, smiling broadly. “The good that these people do, for such a worthy cause as St. Jude, is just beyond words.”
Organizers last week announced that the November 2 trail ride raised $21,783 for St. Jude. Over the past 20 years the annual event has now raised $365,626.81.