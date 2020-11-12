Ecru Police Chief Matt Stringer told the board that his department is collecting canned goods for the food pantry in Ecru which will be distributed to needy families, “especially through the holidays when the kids aren’t in school getting a meal.”
The cruiser will be parked out in front of the town hall and folks are invited to please put canned goods in to it throughout the months of November and December.
In other matters the leaders have set Saturday, December 5, 6 p.m. as the date for their Christmas parade and they will have breakfast with Santa the next Saturday, December 12 at the Community House there in Ecru from 8-11 a.m. Cost is $5 for the breakfast and a canned good to get to ride on the train.
Also on the agenda was the ordinance agreement the town has with Maxx South. “I think this needs to be re-negotiated,” Mayor Jeff Smith said. “Every 10 years we have to approve their franchise fees. Thy have phone, cable and internet services now and we get 5 percent of the service fees in the city limits.” The board agreed with the mayor and they asked for a representative to come speak at the next meeting.
Fire Chief Russell Graham asked if they could get some of the outside lights replaced with some new LED lights so that the outside of the fire station would be brighter. He was given permission and street department superintendent Mike Martin said he would get the bucket truck there.
Alderman Donald Andrews asked the mayor where the town was on the annexation process. “There was a hearing October 29,” Mayor Smith noted, “and there were objections. The next meeting with the judge will be November 30 and he will hear arguments from both sides.”
The aldermen also set what the building permit fees would be for those who are wanting to build and construct structures in Ecru. Permits are required on four different things in the town. New construction, residential remodeling, nonresidential remodeling and business advertisement signs.
New construction fees begin at $35 and go up according to construction costs of the home. This information is at the town hall. Please go by there before beginning construction.
Residential remodeling building permit fees vary in relation to what you are doing. Electrical permits start at $25 and go up according to how many circuits are in the home, $5 each circuit. Plumbing permits start at $20 with $5 per trap added. Gas permits start at $20 with $5 for each opening added. HVAC Permit’s start at $5 per $1,000 of cost of the project.
Nonresidential (commercial) remodel building permit fees are as follows, electric permit starts at $25 plus 25 percent of AMP load added. The other three permits, plumbing, gas and HVAC will cost the same amount as the residential permits.
Business advertisement sign permit will be $20 plus 20¢ per square foot.