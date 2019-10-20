Due to GOD’s tremendous blessings on this restaurant, we wish to share a small token of HIS blessings with the less fortunate and those who are in need. We will be sponsoring a “Thanksgiving Day Lunch” on Thursday, November 28, from 11:00 am through 1:30 pm at our restaurant. We will be serving a “traditional” Thanksgiving lunch for both dine-in and carry-out (only for the churches who notify in advance- see the following information) lunches.
If your church wishes to help with this cause, we ask you to please distribute this information to any shut-ins, needy families, elderly/ individuals/ couples without relatives near to share this time of year, etc. For those who cannot come to the restaurant, we will need someone appointed by your church to be responsible for getting the meals from us and distributing them to the appropri ate homes. The number of plates for people who need carry-out plates should be called in (620- 7762- please not on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays after noon, as these are our business hours- Thank YOU) and left on the answering machine before or on Monday, November 11th. When leaving the number of carry-outs, please leave
1) the name of your church & who is calling, 2) the person’s name who is picking them up for delivery, 3) the total number of plates needed, and 4) the time he/ she wishes to get the plates on Thanksgiving Day (between 11 am and 1:30 pm.) This helps us to “order” the amount of food needed as well as have the plates as near ready for you as possible.
Again, this “Special Thanksgiving Lunch” is about giving GOD thanks for his blessings, which we believe is the true intent for Thanksgiving. Your helping us share it with as many people as possible will be deeply appreciated.
If you need any other information, please feel free to contact either Gerald or Becky Hegan at the Cravin’ Catfish number (620-7762- please not on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays after noon, as these are our business hours- Thank YOU) and leave your message.
Thank You and May GOD continue to Bless You,
Gerald & Becky Hegan