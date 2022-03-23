The Crime Scene Investigation team from the Pontotoc County Career and Technology Center ’s Law and Public Safety Class won first place at the recent state competition in Jackson.
Instructor Jay Allen said the Law and Public Safety Class was added to the Career Center’s curriculum three years ago and this marks the first year students have competed in state competitions in Jackson.
"The class was competing against five other schools,” Allen said. "The Crime Scene Investigation team won first place, the Criminal Justice team placed second and the Fire Fighting team placed fourth.”
Allen said the five member Crime Scene Investigation competition involved the team working a possible homicide at a hotel where a female had no pulse.
Three judges rated each team on completing a series of skills, which included: the gathering of evidence; bagging, tagging and recording evidence; fingerprinting; measuring the crime scene; photographing the crime scene; processing the evidence through the chain of authority; team building and communication and diagraming the crime scene.
Several members of the Pontotoc Police Department, including Deputy Chief Bob Poe, and Criminal Investigators Nathan Gregory and Greg Bedford, assisted the Crime Scene Investigation Team in preparing for the competition by observing team members during various mock crime scene scenarios.
“We would observe them just like it was a real crime scene investigation that we were working,” Deputy Chief Poe said. “ We would critique them on how they were performing their tasks, how well they preserved the crime scene, collected and documented evidence. We advised them on the proper procedures for conducting their investigative duties.”
Class instructor Allen is a Marine veteran and former Pontotoc Police officer, as well as a Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deputy and national and state certified school resource officer.
“I’m really proud of all our students,” said Allen. “They had the interest and enthusiasm needed, they put in the work and it paid off. All the students were involved in this win.”
Crime Scene Investigation team members included: South Pontotoc student Asteric Whitt, team leader; North Pontotoc student Molly McGee, forensic and evidence leader; North Pontotoc student Alex Grant, photographer and evidence gatherer; and Pontotoc High students Naomi Tzib and Destiny Montgomery, support team members.
South Pontotoc student Drew Mask placed second in the criminal justice competition and Pontotoc High School student Kristopher Smith place fourth in fire fighting.
“You have to have the want to to be involved in these type classes and competitions,” Allen said. “It involves months of hard work for a 30 minute competition."
Allen said the Law and Public Safety Class is a two year program.
“Our objective is to make the courses and class are real as possible,” Allen said. “It gives students an opportunity to decide if they can deal with the demands of these type careers. Law enforcement and public safety are intense and dangerous lines of work.”
“We want to thank the Pontotoc Police Department, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, the Pontotoc County Emergency Management office and the Pontotoc City and Pontotoc County Volunteer Fire Departmens for their assistance and involvement in helping with equipment, training and technology with all aspects of these classes.”