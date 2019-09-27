A new state of the art crisis track program will soon be up and running in Pontotoc County thanks to the Emergency Management Director Rickey Jaggers, with approval by the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors.
Jaggers said that MEMA would underwrite the cost of the program which will allow damage assessment and forms to be rapidly filed using mobile phones and iPads.
“The teams on the ground can see and file in real time what is out there and send the information back and all the forms will be ready by the time they get back to the Emergency Operations Center,” Jaggers said.
Getting it all together will take time, but when it is fully operational; here are the components of the Crisis Track System.
It will offer a complete integration with Pontotoc County’s GIS [Geographic Information System].The software takes advantage of our existing GIS assets, which is the best data available of our land and homes. The system uses the infrastructure locations to assign damage assessment teams.
In addition, Crisis Track automatically exchanges real-time disaster information with the online mapping platform. This allows the folks to quickly add information to our maps and helps the planners best decide where points of distribution should be, and provides the public with safety information.
This system also helps the disaster manager to function better by providing them with a complete disaster management solution: one system with the GIS-based capabilities for the people on the ground; as well as the form and time tracking for cost recovery.
The system will also aid in rapid structural damage assessment after the disaster occurs, whether it is a tornado or a fire that wipes out parts of the county, the software has everything the county needs to prepare for a declaration.
It does this by allowing those in the recovery center to view countywide infrastructure preloaded from Pontotoc County’s GIS and tax assessment data.
Now long before this is needed, there will be some training and instruction. The system will use developed and tested standard operating procedures and exercises to train the people that are involved in the recovery from a disaster.
“It will help us preplan common emergency management tasks before the incident happens,” Jaggers noted, “so when it does happen everyone will know their task and we can get right to work helping with recovery.”
Jaggers said one of the best things about the system is it is completely mobile.
“According to their material, without needing internet connectivity, Crisis Track's damage assessment software captures critical data on our phones and tablets.
“This will aid in collecting damage assessments, photos, and GPS locations more efficiently through the mobile application.”
Jaggers said this will be a great tool because it will bring more focus to what the people on the ground need to do. “It will assign specific infrastructure locations for inspection, based on reports feeding into the Emergency Operations Center. It will also provide real-time disaster consequence maps for local officials and public situational awareness. In other words we will be able to tell the public, these are the roads that are passable, these are the ones that are not. The electricity is down on these roads, do not travel. Whatever information we need to dessiminate to the public to keep them safe and alert to their surroundings.”
One of the most critical areas for the county on the back side of a disaster is getting the forms filed in a timely manner to FEMA and keeping the information accurate. With this system, the information can be filed from the field as it is assessed so the teams don’t have to rely on their memory when they get back to EOC.
“The damage assessment data moves real-time from the field, into the EOC and onto FEMA forms for faster, more efficient emergency operations,” Jaggers noted. “Once it gets up and going, it will be a good thing for our county. It is just one more tool that will help the process move more smoothly and get us all the monies we need for recovery in the event of a major disaster.”