The Pontotoc Progress has developed a new feature page that we all hope you enjoy that will run on the first Wednesday of each month.
It debuts on page 6B this week.
Critter World was developed to tell interesting stories about our critters in our homes, in the barns and pastures or in the back yard.
We will be doing a story on someone who has an interesting critter (pet or animal). If you have an unusual pet or animal or are doing something interesting with your animal let us know, you might be the next feature.
Do you have miniature horses or do you travel around in horse shows, roping or barrel races? Do you have an unusual pet, not your basic dog or cat? Although our first feature is on an unusual breed of cats.
Does your dog have above average talents?
Let’s don’t forget our feathered friends.
Do you raise unusual chickens, peacocks?
Who has birds that can talk or exotic birds?
Maybe you have turtles that are interesting.
We will even entertain the folks that have snakes or other reptiles.
In addition to the feature each month we want to give everyone an opportunity to show off their critters.
We will be publishing the pets of the month on this page each month as well. Send us a picture of your furry or feathered friends and we will publish as many as we can each month. If you send in the picture and it does not make it in the first month, we will hold the picture and put it in on one of the upcoming pages.
Keep watching the paper to see when your pets picture makes it in the Pets of the Month.