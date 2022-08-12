You just never know what is going to happen on Magnolia Plantation from day to day.
Our critters provide comic relief that you just can’t write a script for on tv.
Now y’all already know I have chickens and cats and a dog, but recently a fox and an armadillo showed up for a visit.
On the tamer side of life, my brown Burmese cat had five little kittens, two of them are solid gray and the rest look just like their mother. They have finally gotten of the age that we can keep them outside now. We shut them up in the little dog house at night because they still aren’t old enough for the kitty castle.
They are learning their way around the chicken yard and it is fun to see the comical look on the hens faces when the little balls of fur move amongst them while they are trying to eat breakfast.
Now, years ago when I first started feeding chickens on Magnolia Plantation, I found this big stone that has indentions and crevices in it and the middle of it sinks down into kind of a shallow bowl. To me it was the perfect thing to feed my two legged feather friends in. Now as the flock has grown I have put out longer troughs, but I still use this one in the middle of the chicken yard and they all like to eat from it.
One sunny morning my oldest rooster, Raymond, was busy pecking his breakfast from the stone not even paying attention to the little gray cougar that was sneaking up behind him. Sure enough the little kitten nosed the back of his legs out of curiosity. That rooster shot straight up in the air, wings a flapping and squawking like a hen. Me and the cat both laughed.
Well, those kittens have endeared themselves to the newest canine on the hill as long as mama cat isn’t around. They will play chase with each other. The little kittens will surround Minnie and she will back up and watch them, then get on the outside of the circle and run around and through them causing them to jump into the air. The kittens will land and start running toward Minnie. They all have fun together playing kitten tag and it is neat to see the youngsters interacting in a playful manner.
One night Jon went to shut the chicks up with little Minnie following him. He heard a rustling noise under the big oak tree behind his stack of tin. He shined the light in that direction and caught sight of an armadillo. It was busy rooting out grubs and worms from the recent rain. He figured this would be a teaching moment for the little guardian of the hill and called her back there to show her the “‘possum on a half shell,” as the late Jerry Clowers called them. The little gray critter stopped his rooting and looked at the pair through dark beady eyes for one full minute.
“And then he charged us!” Jon said excitedly. “So I snatched up Minnie and jumped on the tin. That critter ran right smack dab into the tin and then went off into the woods.”
I laughed at the vision of Jon dancing on the tin with the dog while what would seem like a mini rhinoceros came charging at them and smacked the tin with the resounding thud of his gray armor.
We have a little red fox on the hill that lives beyond our house. He looks to be juvenile age because his legs are so short. Jon found his liar on one of his treks. The little critter has borrowed a little rooster or two from the flock and Jon allowed as to how he thought he needed to send him to the happy hunting ground.
One afternoon he donned his hat and shouldered his gun to do the task. He was out for over half an hour. Meantime, the rain set in and before long a wet spotted son came into the house holding his gun.
“I couldn’t do it,” he said.
“Couldn’t do what?” I asked.
“I couldn’t shoot him. He came within six feet of me. He had a squirrel in his mouth and he just looked at me and I couldn’t shoot him,” he said.
I grinned. “I’m glad. Next time carry your camera with you, that was a Kodak moment!”
A couple of mornings later I heard the hen squawk just as I settled on the front porch with my coffee to enjoy the day. The sound jerked me to the steps and before I cleared the second one I saw my hen scurrying down the driveway with that little red fox hot on her tail.
I hollered “Hey!” and he dove off into the western woods. I wish I’d had my camera, it was a Kodak moment. Little Minnie caught a whiff of him and started growling and barking. She never found him, which was just as well with me. He caused some fun excitement that I’m sure we will have again.
Living with nature means you take the losses with the gains just to get to see the beautiful creatures God put on this earth. And they are a great way to start your morning out; or wind your day down, with laughter in between.
