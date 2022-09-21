The Pontotoc High School cross country teams aquitted themselves well at a meet in Senatobia last Saturday. The varsity boys took first place and the varisty girls took second place. The runners include:
Front, (by trophy) Chloe Williams, (Front row, left to right) Coach Wanda Hatcher, Fellicitas Lopez, Maria Morales, Faith Tzib, Sami Bond, Kareli Mendoza, Ella Huey, Olivia Hamblin, Allison Garcia, Ally More, Noah Parmer, Jack Nenton, Kevin Mendoza (back) Coach Brian Morgan, Abby Hand, Samuel Aguilar, Beau Hunter, Cameron Braxton, Kayson Newsome, Caiden Ivy, Austin Brown, Jace Clingan, Jayce Culver, Andrew Chrestman, Coach Chrestman
The weather turned a bit nicer for cross country this past weekend, and runners and their families enjoyed a nice event in Saltillo:
For North Pontotoc: "Eleven runners had personal best times. Others were close or their first year to run. It was a great day! said Coach Kim Lilly.
Gavin Horton was the top middle school guy with a 14:43.
Kari Jaggers ran a 17:40 as a 1st-year runner to be the top middle school girl.
Celeste Alban remains the top high school girl runner and PR by a minute.
The high school guys are runners closer and will push each other for awesome times. This week's top runner was Aaron Akers with a 20:20.
"I look forward to the times to continue to improve over the season," said Lilly.
For South Pontotoc: Notable times included in Boys' 4,5,6A 5K Gable Steward, 58th place 18:55.20; Girls' 4,5,6A 5K Macy Bain 25th place 21:53.70; Ella Easterling 49th place 23:12.20; Girls' 3K Chloe Rice 2nd place 14:28.60, Harper Rush 13th place 15:25.60, Anna Newell 21st place 15:47.50; Boys' 3K Ace Easterling 37th place 14:10.10
For Pontotoc: The Warriors competed at the 5 Star City Invitational in Senatobia. Notable times included, in the Boys' 5K Caiden Ivy, 1st place 17:57.40, Kayson Newsome, 2nd place 18:58.90, Jace Clingan, 3rd place 19:25.00, Andrew Chrestman, 11th place 20:46.50, Jayce Culver, 12th place 21:05.40; in the Girls' 5K Olivia Hamblin, 1st place 22:29.60, Kareli Mendoza, 9th place 26:00.30, Samantha Vickery, 10th place 26:05.50;
In the 2.5 Mile Runs: Boys: Noah Parmer, 3rd place 17:56.90, Reece Simmons, 7th place 21:08.00, Adam Rodgers, 8th place 21:31.70, Noah Galbraith, 9th place 21:32; Girls: Kayleigh Armstrong, 1st place 20:18.70, Chloe Williams, 2nd place 21:55.90, Meredith Farley, 3rd place 23:27.60
