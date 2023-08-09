A pair of gals and a couple of fellas are poised to have stellar seasons in cross country this fall.
Pontotoc's Kayleigh Armstrong and South's Macy Bain are two of the best in their sport, and they are set to break records.
Armstrong is a student at City. She's just an eighth grader, but Kayleigh won the state middle school championship last year in Clinton in the 3 K run, setting a record time of 12:17.02. She was a top 10 finisher in all races last year
Armstrong's coach, Brian Morgan, said she's a relentless athlete.
"Kayleigh is obviously a talented runner, but she also has a tenacious desire to compete," said Morgan. "We hope she not only defends her title but breaks her own record this year."
Down in Springville, Lacy Bain is poised to have a great season for South Pontotoc. The returning junior was the Region 2 Class 4A champion last season in late October, finishing with a best time of 21:27 in the 5000 meter run.
Bain comes from great racing stock. Her grandfather, retired Pontotoc running coach, Mike Bain, is the most decorated running coach in the state.
Bain started the boys cross-country program at Pontotoc High School in 1978, and the girls program in 1982. Over his 44 year career, Bain won 37 state championships in cross-country and 13 in track and field. He was the NHSACA National Coach of the Year in boys’ cross-country in 2003, and in 2010 he was inducted into the Hall of Fame by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.
Coach Bain said his granddaughter has a winning spirit.
"I'm tremendously proud of Macy," said Bain. She has competed well, considering how busy she is in the fall with cheer and basketball. She always finds time to get her runs in."
Bain's coach at South Pontotoc, Helen Bowen, had equally high praise.
"Macy is made for cross country," said Bowen. "She absolutely loves running. She has such a dig-deep-down-and-go attitude, and it makes her a top finisher in every race she's in. I am looking for some of her best times this year."
In Ecru, freshman Olivia Blackburn, junior Baylee Snider, sophomore Celeste Alban are all back for the girls. Newcomer Kyndall Roberts has been impressive, and Coach Lilly expects her to be among the top runners as well.
Senior Landon Ward, one of the top wrestlers in the state, will lead the Viking boys, along with Emmett Lott.
