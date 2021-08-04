Students are returning to school and that means that several sports are about to launch, including cross country running. Athletes have been training throughout the sweltering summer.
Most cross-country teams started practice in early June.
The Pontotoc cross-country boys finished runners-up at state last season, and the girls finished third. Coach Mike Bain has high expectations as the first meet draws near.
“We’ve been working hard, and our kids have shown the attitude it takes to be competitive,” said Bain, who has coached running for five decades.
Pontotoc cross-country returns three seniors. Cooper Parmer was selected to the All-State Team last year. Parmer will return for his final go-round, along with fellow seniors Kaylin Simmons and Keelin Johnson.
Also returning from last year’s team is ninth-grader and All-State selection Haley Lowe. Eighth-grader Olivia Hamblin is an emerging talent who promises to make a difference as well.
“It’s going to be fun to see which of our girls step up,” said Bain.
Along with Parmer, junior Caiden Ivy competed well at state last year and should be a strong runner in the 2021 campaign.
Pontotoc opens its 2021 season at the TCPS Twilight meet on Sept. 2.
North Pontotoc’s first-year coach Hannah Weatherly has a crop of young runners who will rise into the varsity ranks with experience and confidence.
“I’ve been impressed with the number of runners who have shown up to summer practices, and we have a lot of potential,” said Weatherly, a former standout runner at East Union and Blue Mountain College.
Senior Keaton Varnon will provide leadership and offer experience to younger runners.
“Keaton has consistently attended summer practice, and he’s done what I asked without complaining,” said Weatherly. “His approach sets the tone.”
Among those young runners Varnon will mentor is freshman Nash Guerin, a dominant middle-school competitor who made a strong showing on the varsity at last year’s state meet. Also running for the Viking men will be junior Aaron Akers, an athlete Weatherly described as a grinder who proved his metal this summer.
Among the Viking ladies, senior Lindy Holley will manage the team.
“She has a great attitude, and we are glad she’s with us,” said Weatherly.
Senior women Anna Beth Brown, Anna Scott Thomas, and Caroline Speck will provide leadership and experience.
“We have a very mature high school girls’ team,” said Weatherly.
North’s middle school runners showed up and ran through the blistering summer heat, Weatherly said, and she’s encouraged about the future of the program.
North cross-country opens on Sept. 11 at Blue Mountain College, hosted by Hickory Flatt.
In Springville, the South Pontotoc Cougars continue to run tough, building a quality, cross-country program, and Coach Helen Bowen is encouraged about this year’s prospects.
“Our runners are excited to show off all their hard work,and we’re running with renewed purpose this year,” said Bowen, who, with the exception of a brief hiatus due to health reasons, has skippered the runners since 2008.
According to Bowen, runners to watch this fall include senior Colton Fuqua, as well as junior Slade Bost. Sophomores Gable Steward and Trey Riley also promise to add depth among the younger men.
“These four were strong last year, and we can’t wait to see them turn it on this season,” said Bowen.
On the ladies’ side, sophomore Ella Easterling and freshman Kendall Adams should also perform well, according to Bowen.
“All our kids have been training hard,” said Bowen. “Our goal is to have our top five runners close the gap on each other and get the lowest score.”