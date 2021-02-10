The Ecru board of alderman have moved forward on the proposed sewer extension area by approving Cook Coggin Engineers to engage Cobb Institute for a cultural resource survey in the proposed sewer extension area.
A cultural resources survey involves the identification and assessment of both archaeological resources within the tract and historic structures within and nearby the tract. This is required by law before any work can take place in extending the sewer.
In other matters the board approved the minutes from their January 5 and January 19 meeting as well as the payroll docket, claims docket and December financials.
An invoice for $40,500 was ordered be paid to Cook Coggin for the ARC Ashley project.
Mitzi Stokes was approved to attend the Mississippi Municipal Clerks conference March 24-26.