I am looking forward to seeing everyone on Friday, March 18 for Customer Appreciation.
This is the 22nd year for Pontotoc to host a Customer Appreciation Day.
Once again, the businesses down main street in Pontotoc will be rolling out the red carpet to let our customers know how much we appreciation your business.
The past couple of years have been difficult in so many ways. Our local businesses have worked hard to be sure we have a thriving downtown with a variety of shops and restaurants and was stocked with great inventory. I have marveled at how each business found ways to serve their customers during this pandemic.
Now that we are coming out of the pandemic and things are getting back to a more normal way of life, the businesses in Pontotoc want to let you know how much they appreciate your continued support.
Enjoy the day and stroll down main street and browse the many retail stores we have downtown.
Pick up a hot dog, a bag of chips, a soft drink and other goodies as you stroll down the street.
As you walk down the street, be sure to take note of all that is offered in downtown Pontotoc.
Not only do we have great selections in each of the stores, but you receive personalized service.
The service we have in our stores in Pontotoc is taken for granted so many times because we have become accustomed to being treated like family.
What a wonderful experience to shop in places where they really act like they are happy to see you and want to help make your shopping experience a pleasant one.
Not only do the stores want you to buy their products, they want you to have fun while you do it.
We all have had the experience of the big box stores where you can’t find what you are looking for and no one is around to help and if you find someone they don’t know either or are not very happy that you are intruding on their day.
You can avoid those kind of frustrating shopping experiences by shopping in the locally owned stores. They care about you, they want you to come back, they want to serve you, they want your shopping experience to be an enjoyable one.
Come out Friday as the businesses say thank you for your business and celebrate the many options of shopping you have.