This Saturday, July 23, the Pontotoc Farmers' Market highlights its cut flower vendor, Taylor Flower Patch, LLC and its ornamental plants vendor, Billie's Bloomers. Join them for a One-Minute Flower Arranging workshop and information on plant propogation.
Learn how to arrange cut flowers quickly yet beautifully and take home your arrangement free of charge! First workshop begins about 8:00 a.m. and will be offered throughout the morning until about 10:00 a.m.
Locally grown summer produce is coming in well again this week. Look for....Ripe Tomatoes, Blueberries, Sweet Corn, Watermelon, Heirloom Tomatoes, Cantaloupe, Okra, Squash, Eggplant, Peppers, Peaches and more!
Don't forget to pick up fresh milk, chocolate milk and cheese from Southern Cultured Creamery.
More than just fresh produce, our vendors offer eggs, herbal teas, honey, jams, jellies, preserves, pickles and canned goods. Our bakers are working overtime to bring breads, cookies, cakes, granola, muffins, cobblers and cinnamon rolls!
Don't forget all the extras....balms and salves and handcrafted arts and crafts from our talented and creative artisans.
Using SNAP? The Market offers Double Up Food Bucks to double your dollars. For every $1 you spend with SNAP, we will give you another $1 to spend on fruits and veggies, up to $20. Stop by our Welcome Table to use your SNAP card and receive the free tokens.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
