Taylor Flower patch

Taylor Flower Patch and Billie's Bloomers will give a demonstration on how to arrange cut flowers quickly this Saturday, July 23, 8 - 10 a.m.

 By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress

This Saturday, July 23, the Pontotoc Farmers' Market highlights its cut flower vendor, Taylor Flower Patch, LLC and its ornamental plants vendor, Billie's Bloomers. Join them for a One-Minute Flower Arranging workshop and information on plant propogation.

Learn how to arrange cut flowers quickly yet beautifully and take home your arrangement free of charge! First workshop begins about 8:00 a.m. and will be offered throughout the morning until about 10:00 a.m.

Locally grown summer produce is coming in well again this week. Look for....Ripe Tomatoes, Blueberries, Sweet Corn, Watermelon, Heirloom Tomatoes, Cantaloupe, Okra, Squash, Eggplant, Peppers, Peaches and more!

Don't forget to pick up fresh milk, chocolate milk and cheese from Southern Cultured Creamery.

More than just fresh produce, our vendors offer eggs, herbal teas, honey, jams, jellies, preserves, pickles and canned goods. Our bakers are working overtime to bring breads, cookies, cakes, granola, muffins, cobblers and cinnamon rolls!

Don't forget all the extras....balms and salves and handcrafted arts and crafts from our talented and creative artisans.

Using SNAP? The Market offers Double Up Food Bucks to double your dollars. For every $1 you spend with SNAP, we will give you another $1 to spend on fruits and veggies, up to $20. Stop by our Welcome Table to use your SNAP card and receive the free tokens.

In the heart of Pontotoc County, our local market is The Place to Be on Saturday morning. For more information, contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call us at 662-489-5042 or visit our new website at pontotocfarmersmarket.com.

Open at 7:00 am. ALL LOCAL! ALL FRESH!

regina.butler@djournal.com

