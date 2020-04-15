I love the 1984 movie Blade Runner. It was one of Harrison Ford’s signature roles. He fought the villain, a Swedish actor, Rutger Hauer. The characters’ battle symbolized the future of technology and popular culture.
Like Dashiell Hammett’s detective, Sam Spade, Ford played a jaded, grizzled cop. He questioned his preconceptions when faced with the onslaught of a digital world.
Hauer played a cyborg—a combination of human biology and computer technology.
Ford was hired to track down and destroy the cyborgs.
The movie posed the question: Where do humans end, and computers, and the cyber universe, begin?
The Coronavirus quarantine has forced us to think about this.
Hollywood talk show hosts consider themselves cool and socially aware for broadcasting while eating cereal in their 1,000-sq.ft kitchens, kids watched over by British nannies, then climbing trees in their gated back yards.
We’re not stupid. We know high-dollar set-designers set up fake bookshelves, and celebrity chefs served premium sushi for 50 in these peacocks’ palatial mansions while the crew shot this quarantine footage.
These millionaires were so generous and magnanimous to speak to us from their luxurious thrones.
For real people, how much are we invested in online fun, and how much do we value real, human interaction?
I love the Netflix series Longmire. The main character, Sheriff Walt Longmire, a real cowboy, doesn’t have a cell-phone.
I love it. I wish I could do that.
The thing is, I did it. I did it-- years ago, before I thought I couldn’t.
The Coronavirus challenges us to ask where our digital, online, cyber selves end, and where our real selves begin.
What part of us is online, pecked out in emojis, posts, Tweets, pixels?
Is online interaction real interaction? How much time do we spend with real people, and how much do we squander online with people we don’t even know?
How much of our life is channeled through the computer?
Are we becoming half computer? Will Harrison Ford hunt us?
People need people. Even when they’re mad, especially when they’re happy, perhaps when they’re scared.
The lie of the cyber world is that community exists online, that people can gather without being physically, emotionally, and spiritually together.
People have to commit to each other. They can’t truly commit online or on TV.
Perhaps God is reminding us that our gadgets don’t bring us together.