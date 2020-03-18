Pontotoc County supervisors have amended the dangerous animal ordinance to include the destruction of farm animals.
The amendment was asked for by animal control officer Billy Massey.
“We went on a call the other day where the dogs had destroyed a lot of sheep,” he explained.
Tagged as the ordinance providing for the control of dogs and other dangerous animals within Pontotoc, the law covers not only dogs but other wild animals.
The wild animals include any warm blooded animal which can normally be found in the wild and not ordinarily domesticated by man, whether raised in captivity or the wild such as raccoon, skunk, bear, fox, poisonous snake and the like.
The ordinance defines what is considered a dangerous dog, sets forth provisions for an animal control officer, the fees that apply and how the law will be enforced. It also makes poisoning a dog unlawful as well as the training of dogs to attack humans or domestic dogs when unprovoked. A vicious animal means an animal that constitutes a physical threat to human beings or a other animals that may include cattle, horses, sheep or other like and size animals.
It is also described as one with a known propensity, tendency or disposition to attack when unprovoked and one that bites inflicts injury or attacks a human or a domestic dog without provocation on public or private property. Anther description is one that is harbored or trained for the purpose of fighting other dogs.
It does not include a police dog that is used to assist law officers. It also does not include a dog that that has caused injury or damage on a person who is committing a willful trespass or crime on the premises of the dog owner. It means the dog has the right to protect the home or person if someone is trying to steal, kill or destroy within that private domain.
If a vicious dog is picked up it will be held for up to ten days for the owner to come claim and after it is claimed, the owner must pen or chain the dog. An impounding fee of $25 will be assessed the owner as well as a $7 per day maintenance fee.
If the dog is declared vicious or feral or if it is suffering from an injury to the point that it is unlikely to live, it may be put to death immediately to mercifully end its life.
If a dog aggressively attacks and causes severe injury or death of any human it will be taken into custody and put to death. The complete ordinance may be obtained at the Pontotoc County Chancery clerk’s office on Liberty Street.