Matt Rayburn and his daughter Loralei stopped by the Town Square Post Office and discussed the importance of the Constitution with DAR member and museum curator Martha Jo Coleman.

 By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress

The Daughters of the American Revolution are celebrating Constitution week which will end this Friday. Our Constitution is America’s most important document and stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights.

