The Daughters of the American Revolution are celebrating Constitution week which will end this Friday. Our Constitution is America’s most important document and stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights.
“No other nation young or old has been able to withstand the test of time like America has and it is because of the foresight of the framers of this important document has has allowed her people to enjoy freedoms,” said Martha Jo Coleman, DAR representative in Pontotoc.
The celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The aims are to: Emphasize citizens' responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution.
Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America's great heritage and the foundation for our way of life. Encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.
“Constitution Week is a great time to learn more about this important document and celebrate the freedoms it gave us,” Coleman noted. “Please come by the Town Square Post Office Museum and see the display that has bene put together by our local DAR.”
Below is only part of the constitution. There are seven main articles of the constitution. The first four have the beginnings of the articles and the last three are the articles in their entirety. The preamble, which is often quoted is also included. There are 27 amendments to the constitution which are not included. To read the entire constitution go to constitution.congress.gov. Citizens are encouraged to never take for granted this document.
The preamble
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
Article 1
Section 1
All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.
Article II
Section 1
The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America. He shall hold his Office during the Term of four Years, and, together with the Vice President, chosen for the same Term, be elected, as follows
Article III
Section 1
The judicial Power of the United States, shall be vested in one supreme Court, and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish. The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour, and shall, at stated Times, receive for their Services, a Compensation, which shall not be diminished during their Continuance in Office.
Article IV
Section 1
Full Faith and Credit shall be given in each State to the public Acts, Records, and judicial Proceedings of every other State. And the Congress may by general Laws prescribe the Manner in which such Acts, Records and Proceedings shall be proved, and the Effect thereof.
Article V
The Congress, whenever two thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this Constitution, or, on the Application of the Legislatures of two thirds of the several States, shall call a Convention for proposing Amendments, which, in either Case, shall be valid to all Intents and Purposes, as Part of this Constitution, when ratified by the Legislatures of three fourths of the several States, or by Conventions in three fourths thereof, as the one or the other Mode of Ratification may be proposed by the Congress; Provided that no Amendment which may be made prior to the Year One thousand eight hundred and eight shall in any Manner affect the first and fourth Clauses in the Ninth Section of the first Article; and that no State, without its Consent, shall be deprived of its equal Suffrage in the Senate.
Article VI
All Debts contracted and Engagements entered into, before the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be as valid against the United States under this Constitution, as under the Confederation.
Article VII
The Ratification of the Conventions of nine States, shall be sufficient for the Establishment of this Constitution between the States so ratifying the Same.
