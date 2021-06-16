Congratulations to the 2021 DARE graduates at North Pontotoc Upper Elementary School. The 5th grade students participated by following the class instructions of DARE Officer Shermila McKinney. The Drug Abuse Resistance Education program provides youth with the skills they need to avoid involvement with drugs, gangs, and violence.
Students completed 10 lessons of instruction and wrote final DARE essays before mastering program completion. The DARE curriculum includes topics such as drug abuse awareness, bullying prevention, effective communication skills, good citizenship, proper decision making, resisting negative peer pressure, and steps to healthy living. DARE classes support effective and positive relationships between the schools, law enforcement, students, and community.
The following law enforcement officers and school administration are pictured and participated in the graduation ceremony: K-9 Officer Michael Gentry (Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Dept.), Asst. Chief/Investigator Ronnie Goudy (Ecru Police Dept.), DARE Officer Shermila McKinney (Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Dept.), Officer Early McKinney (Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Dept.), Principal Libby Young (NPUE), Officer Wade Sutton (Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Dept.), and Chief Matt Stringer (Ecru Police Dept.). Some students were not pictured.