O Christmas tree, O your misery,
how stinging are thy branches,
O Christmas tree, you blister me,
allergic to your branches
Your boughs so green, on the box,
At home they pale like chicken pox
Oh Christmas tree, your stand’s so rickety,
I had to duck tape the top
I checked each bulb, you still won’t light
My wife and I, we fuss and fight
You’re not real, but still you shed
Icicles are, the part I dread
Always too many, or not enough
Oh, Christmas tree, where is the love
Your ornaments, they fall and break
She blames me, for each mistake
The attic space is much too small,
To reach the boxes, I must crawl
It hurts my knees, I hit my head
It’s the spiders, that most I dread
Oh Christmas tree, It’s just a fact
Oh Santa please, bring me a match
I swear next Christmas, if I’m able
We’ll put the presents, neath the coffee table.
Truth is I love Christmas, but I hate getting the Christmas tree and ornaments out of the attic.
The problem is that our attic space is really about a four foot slanted crawl space behind a closet wall.
To reach the ornament and tree boxes one must crawl on your hands and knees.
Boots may be made for walking but my knees weren’t meant for crawling around up there.
Claustrophobia, elevated by Milky Way induced lack of breath and a tremendous lack of desire to perform the task in the first place, is also a problem.
And did I mention I don’t like spiders?
Three hundred and sixty three days out of the year I don’t bother the spiders in the attic and they don’t bother me. But in December I invade their privacy and they reciprocate by scaring the body fluid out of me.
But just like the gobs of icicles, it’s my fault for stampeding the spiders.
So last week after throwing a hissy fit I crawled into the attic and began retrieving the boxes that my wife wanted.
We were bewildered that the Christmas tree box was pushed way back from the attic opening. I had to move a lot of boxes to reach the plastic Christmas tree container.
My knees were singing “it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, my knees are aching sooo!”
Bringing down the tree and ornaments was followed by the customary ordeal of gnashing one’s teeth caused by aligning the set screw in the three stand.
And of course it wouldn’t feel like Christmas without going on the annual scavenger hunt for the surge protector cord, which we hadn’t seen in 11 months and one week.
But Janet did a beautiful job of decorating the tree (as usual) although she discovered that one big strand of lights weren’t working.
We had just bought a new tree last year because a couple of strand of lights wouldn’t work on the old tree.
And the next night we were chatting about the tree while talking on the phone with my daughter.
“This slim-line tree we bought last year just looks bigger than I remember,” my wife commented.
A few minutes later Janet texted my daughter a photo of the 2019 Christmas tree and the one now standing in the den.
"Does it look bigger to you?” she asked our daughter.
“It’s not only bigger but last year’s lights were all white and the one you’ve got up now has all colored lights,” Madison said.
That’s right. Dumb and dumber (me) put up the old tree.
If Santa was listening, Janet’s getting nothing for Christmas.