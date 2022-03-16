Family members, including those within the crappie fishing community, whom he considered his extended family, remembered David Shands as a compassionate, helpful presence in their lives.
“David was the first to welcome me when I joined the forum, and he made me feel as though I were really among friends,” said Charlie Weaver, a member of the online community of Crappie.com, for which Shands, who passed away on Jan. 16 at the age of 77, was the main administrator. Shands, a Vietnam veteran and retired U.S. Forestry employee, spent several hours each day monitoring the Crappie.com website, including welcoming and vetting new members, as well as answering questions on boating, fishing and all things crappie.
“Crappie.com is a family-oriented community, and David was vigilant in making sure all the content was suitable for families,” said Weaver, who lives near Collierville, Tenn. “He was our go-to guy. He was affable and friendly, and he was instrumental in planning our get-togethers at various lakes. He’d make it around to each camp site and introduce himself. Everybody thought the world of David. Everything about him was positivity.”
The Mississippi members of Crappie.com typically gather to fish a couple of times each year, according to Weaver.
Ed Moes is the creator of Crappie.com, and said that Shands, or “G” as he was known on the forum, was one of the bellwether coordinators in the growth of Crappie.com, a community the Chicago native described as “grassroots.”
“Since G joined in 2008, he really embraced the community and would often put up 20 posts a day, sometimes approving 10 new members a day,” said Moes. “He was an amazing person and very committed to the members.”
Before granting approval Shands checked out applicants thoroughly, making sure they provided legitimate information, including what lake they most often fished, Moes said.
“G was so careful that we hardly ever had any trouble with spam at all,” said Moes. “As the site grew, and the internet grew, there was a lot of junk out there, and G simply wouldn’t have it.”
Shands was instrumental in growing the Crappie.com community to include more than 49,000 members throughout all 50 states. Shands also coordinated crappie camps in his early involvement, then inspired others to take the reigns, according to Moes. In 2012 Shands was named Crappie.com’s Man of the Year, and in 2018 he received the community’s Decade of Exceptional Service Award.
Although Crappie.com doesn’t permit politics or religious debate, it does welcome prayer requests, and Shands was usually the person who posted those and made sure people in need were prayed for, said Moes.
As he did with members of the website, fishing was a spiritual experience Shands shared with his blood family as well. His granddaughter, Cassidy Blaylock, said fishing was a means of bonding with a man whose wisdom and sense of humor she’ll desperately miss.
“My first memory of him was fishing together,” said Blaylock. “We’d fish together every Fourth of July, and I wasn’t very good, but it didn’t matter. We were together.”
Perhaps Weaver best described Shands’ contribution to Crappie.com when he said, “Cappie.Com has brought thousands of people together who otherwise would never have met, and David Shands was a huge part of that legacy.”
Shands is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy, his daughter, Christy, and her husband, Martin, along with their daughters Cassidy and Camille, all of the Endville Community. He was a member of Locust Hill Baptist Church and the Civitan Club.