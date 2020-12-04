A new library will be soon coming to Ecru in the form of one of those neat book boxes which are tastefully painted and have all kinds of reading material in them. Judge Glen Davidson and Dr. Marilyn Davidson Graves requested permission by the town to locate a Free Lending Library in the Pannell Park. Jeannie Thompson has volunteered to oversee the project. The box will provide a good way for folks to enjoy reading while socially distancing.
The sewer extension project in Ecru took another step forward. The board approved several documents that will allow for the extension to be along North Road, East Road and Industrial Road.
The board also passed an ordinance granting a nonexclusive franchise to MaxxSouth broadband to operate and maintain a cable system in Ecru.
Blue Cross Insurance was approved for the towns insurance for the next year.
Because of the resignation of election commissioners, Jerry Caples, Flora Ann Goudy and Judy Mitchell, the board approved three new commissioners. Those who agreed to serve were Bush Hamilton, Pam Simmons and Michelle McGee. These three people will play an integral role in seeing the election runs smoothly next year. They are charged with the duty of conducting all facets of the general and special elections for the town. Election Commissioners are responsible for keeping the poll books and the registration books which contain the names of all voters in the town. They are responsible for revising them periodically and keeping them up to date.
Election Commissioners are required by state statute to attend certification training each year, held by the Secretary of State, to be eligible to conduct the elections.
They also hire all poll workers for an election and are responsible for training all poll workers of their specific duties to be conducted on election day.
These people are also a special tribunal formed to hear election challenges, the special judge is the controlling judge of both the facts of the case and the law. The Commissioners sit as the jury in the case and as advisors to the judge.
Alta towers is continuing with their tower building project. No one objected to the building of the tower in March of 2019 at the Town hall hearing and a lease agreement was signed in April of that same year. This tower will enable better phone service once it is completed and other people who want to be on it can sign up as well. It will be a 325 to 350 foot in height tower that will cover the whole north side of the city. It is engineered to withstand 100-115 miles an hour wind and is also designed to collapse upon itself if it falls.
In other business the board approved the November minutes, December payroll docket, claims docket and monthly financials.