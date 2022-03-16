Happy 12 hour day! Today the sun rose at 7:09 this morning and it will set at 7:09 this afternoon. Wait! Wait! Someone may ask as they are scratching their heads. Doesn’t that meant this is the first day of spring? Well, not exactly.
The spring equinox occurs when the sun is centered on the equator and it passes across the exact diameter of the sun. At that moment the center of the visible sun is directly above the equator.
For us in the northern hemisphere that occurs a little earlier which is why we have a 12 hour day today.
But in it all, God gives us our day of sunshine and moonlight and tempers our sorrows with laughter, and reminds us not to worry about tomorrow for sufficient for the day are its troubles.
Just last week my youngest sister was telling us about a decision she has to make that will be culminated later this year. She is still making those hard steps beyond the life of her son.
We sisters rallied around her for loving support.
I told her when the time comes to make that step God will give you the peace and fortitude to do it. It’s not time to make it yet so you don’t have that grace yet. Grace for the step comes in the moment of time to make it.
We’ve made a lot of steps in our family we never thought we would before they were made. God’s grace has been sufficient.
Little sister Amee said, “Remember when Corrie ten Boom’s dad told her he gave her the ticket for the train right before they would board because she didn’t ned it before then. He told her God’s grace for the hard things was the same. It comes when you need it!!
God brought a snippet of an old hymn to my mind while I was thinking about this situation and I looked it up. It was the words we needed for the moment.
It was the hymn Day by Day and With Each Passing Moment written by Caroline Sandell Berg, a Swede who wrote a litany of hymns that were attributed to setting the fire to the revival in Sweden in her day. She is considered the Fanny Crosby of Sweden. This hymn was written after she witnessed the tragic death of her father who drowned after accidentally falling off of a ship when they were traveling.
The words to this simple hymn resonated in all our sisters hearts after I posted them out. Look it up. Listen to the simple tune, and let God’s comfort and peace surround your heart.
Day by day and with each passing moment,
Strength I find to meet my trials here;
Trusting in my Father's wise bestowment,
I've no cause for worry or for fear.
He whose heart is kind beyond all measure
Gives unto each day what he deems best–
Lovingly, its part of pain and pleasure,
Mingling toil with peace and rest.
Ev'ry day the Lord himself is near me,
With a special mercy for each hour;
All my cares he gladly bears and cheers me,
He whose name is Counselor and Pow'r.
The protection of his child and treasure
Is a charge that on himself he laid:
"As your days, your strength shall be in measure"–
This the pledge to me he made.
Help me then in ev'ry tribulation
So to trust your promises, O Lord,
That I lose not faith's sweet consolation
Offered me within your holy Word.
Help me, Lord, when, toil and trouble meeting,
E'er to take, as from a father's hand,
One by one, the days, the moments fleeting,
Till I reach the promised land.