Friday is the deadline for anyone wanting to seek either of the two school board posts up for election this November. One place in the city school district and one place in the county school district. Qualifying began last month.
The Pontotoc City School District race is intended to fill out the rest of the term of Frankie Moorman, who will not seek re-election. The Pontotoc board of Alderman appointed Gaye Howard in his place until an election could be held this fall.
Howard has qualified to run for the position.
Allen Roye holds the position on the county school board seat that is up for election and he has qualified as well.
Anyone who wishes to qualify for these offices must file a qualifying statement of intent with the Pontotoc County Circuit Clerks office. You must also obtain a petition and have it signed by not less than 50 registered voters and it must be turned in on or before this Friday, September 4.