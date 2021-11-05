Dear Amee,
Just tell me how is it that years have passed like a fleeting bubble? It seems like just that quick ago you came into this world with your big dark blue muscadine eyes.
I was in the tenth grade that fall morning and through the next two years I was privileged to hold you, walk with you, talk with you and yes even sing to you. You patiently endured my screeching voice even requesting that I sing a couple of your favorite songs while I pushed you up to the hickory tree leaves on the old board swing. I guess that encouraged you to learn to sing better than me because you certainly warble like a little nightingale.
When you were a little older, you would come and spend the night with me and Cindy and it was one of those drowsy Sunday afternoons that you began to call me Mama Ducky.
You said I was Mama Ducky and you were Baby Ducky. The names stuck.
As the years have washed on faster than the ocean in a hurricane, we have often talked to each other and our pet names for each other surface.
In fact, just last month I gave you a lens cleaner in the shape of a duck to remind you that you are my little Baby Ducky.
I admire you for your constant love of God and your always praying to Him even sometimes at the midnight hour. You are a source of encouragement and love to me that is beyond words.
I am most grateful that we will be forever sisters. You and your husband have blessed my life with three nephews and a niece.
Just recently, I came across the letter I wrote your dear little Levi Danger when he came into this world. I couldn’t help but remember doing all those sweet special things with you.
The letter read in part: “I parked my car under the tall oak trees Sunday night. The recent cool weather has dried their leaves and thinned them from the branches.
The stars were flung like glittering diamonds on a dark indigo sky. You need to know that time will pass by in the blink of an eye. There are days that will seem like they travel on forever, but when you get past them, you will realize that it wasn’t that long after all.
Don’t forget to spend a moment every day thanking God that you have yet one more day to look at the sky. It may bring sunshine or it may bring clouds, but it is the day you have been given, live it like you will never have another as you walk in the way.
As you grow you will learn many new things, things that will be new to you.
Things such as what clover smells like, the feel of a kitty cat, the sound of a dog barking, and the joy of watching bubbles floating in the air.
Please spend time smelling the roses and picking honeysuckle and little yellow star flowers. Make clover chains and set a brightly colored kite sailing in the wind.
I wish I could promise you that all of life will be joy, but it won’t be. There will be days of pain and indescribable sorrow. Your mission in life is to fear God and point people to Jesus.
And always remember, no matter what, you have your family and we will love you through eternity.”
And my dear sister, as I look back, we have had some pretty deep valleys of sorrow to walk through these past 18 months, but I have seen you face them with your deep understanding of prayer to God. And though time won’t change the circumstances, eternity will heal the hurt. The first of next week you will be on this earth exactly 45 years because you were born on a Sunday. I’m grateful God gave you to us. I could not have asked for a better sister, just don’t tell Cindy, Sara and Kirsten I said that. I love you Baby Ducky and pray your day will be the most blessed one ever.