Dear Jon, thank you for the swing. It is a lovely place to sit and remember. As I looked through the woods that morning I thought of all the years we have shared life together.
Today, you turn 30 years old. You are half as old as I am. This month, because you are 30 and there are 30 days in September, I have been pinning up some little pictures of sailboats across the mirror in the bathroom thanking you for the things you do and who you are.
We have “sailed through” crackling fires, feeding the cats, buying a stove, building my cat house, shutting up the chickens, feeding the dogs, loving Poppa and Mamma, taking care of Kenny Pop and Gran and other wonderful things that you do to make life more pleasant for all of us.
I love hearing the music of your laughter and reveling in the quiet strength that has made you a man.
The other night I couldn’t have been more proud of you than any five star general in our military. Each man has his own duties to perform and his own space to protect and you stepped up and showed your willingness to protect ours.
When I wanted to go out with you and help you, you ordered me to stay inside. That was a switch for me. Mama’s are supposed to protect their sons, and there you were protecting me. And while time revealed that we weren’t in any danger, neither one of us knew that. But you were there, standing in the gap making sure your mama was safeguarded. It still brings tears to my eyes.
There are other things I enjoy because of you. I have this big red cast iron sink you surprised me with back in 2015. And you put me in some new counter tops to match the farm look of our kitchen.
Because of you I can was my hands in a pedestal white sink on a solid wooden floor.
Our chickens can sleep protected in a solid wooden chicken house because of you.
It seems like only yesterday I watched you running down the sidewalk in little black rubber boots with red soles. You stayed in the next size up until you went to school. I think you liked them because you saw Mr. Phil Lee wearing them when you stayed with his mama, Ms. Clara as a child.
We have chased frogs, caught lightening bugs and gone on treks with the dogs and played with the cats. I’ve watched you play badminton with the girls and take them out for a snow cone treat.
We’ve enjoyed a cup of coffee in the morning and glasses of sweet tea at night. Deer stew and beef and beans with potatoes keep us going, along with those good ole brown beans and sweet potatoes.
I remember the day I twisted my cold water on at the kitchen sink. “I just love my sink handles,” I told you. “They are like jacks.”
You looked at me strangely. “Not car jacks, but playing jacks that you spin around and bounce a ball and pick up,” I clarified. Then you informed me that I was old. Yet again.
It wasn’t that many years ago that you were tearing across the yard around the magnolia trees with little JoJo. I can’t believe it has been ten years since she left us. Where did the time go?
I remember when you were young, I wrote about building castles in the sand with you and loving each moment because I knew one day you would become a man. And today is that day. You are a man. But I treasure each moment we have spent from the first sunset we shared 30 years ago until today.
And as Jim Croce wrote: "If I could make days last forever, If words could make wishes come true I'd save every day like a treasure and then, Again, I would spend them with you." I love you son. Happy 30 years! I look forward to as many more as God allows us to have.