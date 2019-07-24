Death and taxes aren’t the only certainties of life.
I guarantee you that:
- if you easily find some fingernail clippers at the house they will not cut hot butter, let alone your fingernails. And if you need a pair of clippers with the little pointed, slide file attachment, you will find five pair without the file.
- if you don’t need one, you’ll have four or five of those promo grit fingernail files fall out of the cabinet or drawer, but when you need one, nope.
- if you’re not in dire need of a paper towel, there will be plenty on the roll; but just knock a glass of tea off the kitchen counter onto the floor and zip, there’s only that one last paper towel on the roll and it’s the one that’s got 16 ounces of glue on it and it’s welded to the cardboard roll;
- if you lay the dog down in the tea spill and roll him around to sop up the spill, his fur will look like Don King’s hairdo and he’ll tell on you to your wife;
- if you you fail to check to make sure there’s soap in the shower, there will only be a quarter-inch snippet remaining on the shower ledge;
- a corn kernel of soap is not enough to bathe with;
- if you jump out of the shower all soaking wet and try and quickly grab a new bar of soap from the cabinet or drawer, you will find nary one;
- if you holler for your wife to bring you some soap, she will chastise you for getting in the shower without checking for soap;
- if she finds some soap hidden behind the shower curtain you’d have wished you had showered with the quarter-inch soap;
- if you don’t go back out and double check the car for more grocery bags, the one bag you leave out there will contain the milk, the chicken, or the eggs;
- if you fill your arms with grocery bags and make it to the door your wife will not hear you calling or kicking on the bottom of the door for help;
- if you set the bags down out of your left hand, your door key will be in the right pants pocket and vice versa;
- once you’ve sat down all the groceries on the doorsteps and searched all four pockets, you will discover that your car keys are still in the ignition;
- if you keep your arms filled with groceries and somehow “Houdini” the door key from your pocket, then just as the door clicks open you will drop the grocery bag with the only breakable jars;
- if crackers are not on your grocery list and you set them back down on the grocery shelf, you will have no crackers at home;
- if you play it safe and buy a box of crackers anyway, you will indeed have two boxes of crackers, but no peanut butter;
-if you buy crackers and peanut butter, you will have no almond bark at home to melt onto your peanut butter and crackers;
-if you buy crackers, peanut butter and almond bark, your wife will be on a diet and threaten you if you make almond covered peanut butter crackers;
- if you are covered in sweat, dust and grass and go to the store to buy gas for the lawn mower you will spill nary a drop on yourself; but if you have on your good shoes or Sunday clothes and try and pump gas into your car or a can the gas pump will regurgitate on you every time;
- if the weather folks say the heaviest rain will be contained to west of Interstate 55 or east of the Natchez Trace Parkway us folks around Hoyle better get your floaties on and put the cows on a hill;
- if your wife says she doesn’t want fries, order yourself the biggie size;
- if the electricity goes off at night (and she’s awake) only 1.3 seconds will pass before my wife asks, “why’d the power go off?”
- if I ask my wife if she knows where a flashlight is she will respond, “I don’t know, I haven’t had it, it’s probably where you left it.”
- if and when I find a flashlight, it will not work.
- if we have AA batteries, the flashlight will need C size and if we have C batteries it will require D batteries.
- if the power’s out, someone will break a toe trying to find a candle.
- if we find a candle, we probably won’t find the box of matches. And if we do find a box of matches, it will contain only one match.
- the one and only match will not strike, and in the darkness a woman’s voice will utter, “I told you we needed matches.”
- as I am stumbling through the darkness searching for flashlights, candles and matches, I will still hit every light switch in the house during my endless search.
- if I’m stuck in the house on a rainy weekend the only movies on tv will be “Fast and Furious,” the “Green Mile” and “Back to the Future,” and “Shawshank Redemption.”
- if the power’s off and I do an impersonation of Green Mile character John Coffey saying “boss, I's a little scared of the dark,” my wife will plead for the lights to come back on.
- if and when the power comes back on, a voice will say “you need to go cut all those lights off you turned on."